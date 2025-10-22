Popular Edinburgh cocktail bar announces closure after 17 years in heartfelt message to customers

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:23 BST
The bar announced the news on social media.

Owners at a popular Edinburgh cocktail bar are closing its doors after 17 years.

Under the Stairs, on Merchant Street, will have their last night open on Saturday, November 1.

The last day will feature a special send-off event.

They revealed that pop-culture themed cocktail bar Cocktail Geeks, which has a premises in East Market Street, are set to move in.

The last day will feature a special send-off event.placeholder image
The last day will feature a special send-off event. | Google

In a post to social media, the owners said: "After 17yrs we’ve (finally) decided to hang up our bar towels and seek new adventures…

“The biggest heartfelt thanks to all our customers, suppliers, D.J’s, friends and family who continuously supported us through highs and lows, tears and laughter, new menus and New Years’ celebrations for almost 2 decades.

“It’s been some journey. Our incredible staff - just wow, you put up with us for so long! Not to mention the relentless festival chaos year after year.

“We’re forever grateful for your efforts in that kitchen inferno, last minute shift covers, late nights & team meetings’.

“How lucky we’ve been to work with you & become friends beyond these walls.”

One person commented: “Gutted to hear this - one of the absolute highlights of living in Edinburgh was coming here.

“So many memorable meals!”

Another said: “No way! It was our anniversary date night place! Loved it! Brilliant atmosphere where an hour became a whole night.”

One fan of the cocktail bar said they were ‘gutted’ to hear the news.

They said; “Gutted to hear this… It was the first bar I visited when I moved to Edinburgh. Thanks for the amazing times, and good luck.”

