Almost 200 drivers caught in drink-drive crackdown

A two-week drink-driving crackdown saw 195 motorists caught under the influence.

Police Scotland said 4,500 road users were tested for alcohol and drugs from June 29 to July 13.

Ten of those found to be over the limit were caught the morning after, and 17 were between the old and new alcohol limit.

Eight drivers had previous convictions for driving under the influence of drink or drugs and could face losing their vehicles.

In East Lothian, a driver was found with drugs in his system while attending the Scottish Open at Gullane. He also had a “significant quantity” of drugs in his possession, police said.

Officers in Ayrshire stopped a vehicle and found the driver was over the limit, disqualified for a previous drink-driving offence, had no insurance and was in possession of drugs.

In the north east, a 46-year-old man provided a breath sample almost five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of road policing, said: “The high number of drivers detected remains a great concern - one person over the limit is one too many.

“These results, particularly those drivers caught ‘the morning after’, highlight that the physical effects of alcohol take time to wear off.

“A conviction for drink/drug driving and loss of licence can have serious consequences for a driver’s working and personal life.

“A conviction for causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink/drugs will change lives forever. Don’t risk it, it’s not worth it.”

