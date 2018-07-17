Driver dead and two passengers in hospital after Ayrshire crash

Have your say

A driver has died and two passengers are in a serious condition in hospital after a one-car crash in Ayrshire.

The 26-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the B769 Stewarton to Irvine road near West Lambroughton at 9.45pm on Monday.

The car left the road and struck a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and all three people in the vehicle were taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver died a short time later while the two other men remain in hospital where their condition is described as serious.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them on 101.