SNP MP slams Angus Robertson in deepening row over Israeli ambassador meeting

There has been a furious backlash from within the party to Angus Robertson's meeting with the Israeli deputy ambassador

Senior SNP minister Angus Robertson is being accused of “undermining” his Westminster colleagues by meeting an Israeli ambassador.

There has been a furious backlash within the party after a photograph was shared online of Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson meeting Israeli deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky in Edinburgh last week.

A number of his Holyrood colleagues have already publicly criticised Mr Robertson for the meeting - but now Brendan O’Hara MP, the party’s Middle East spokesman, has written a furious letter to him, saying it could help legitimise the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu.

In the letter, seen by Holyrood Magazine, Mr O’Hara said: “I simply cannot fathom why, with such well-documented breaches of international humanitarian law and with an ongoing investigation by the ICC [International Criminal Court] into crime of genocide against Israel, that the Scottish Government thought it politically … or morally … appropriate to engage in discussion about the future cooperation in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy with a representative of this regime.

“In my opinion, no such discussions should be taking place with a government who is responsible for causing such unfathomable pain and suffering.”

The Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber MP added: “Almost alone in [Westminster] we have pushed and scrutinised the action of the UK Government.

“We were the ones who first called for an immediate ceasefire.

“It was the SNP who first described Israel’s actions as ‘ethnic cleansing’.

“It was the SNP who those millions of people across these islands, who believe passionately in human rights and international law looked to, to be their voice,

“It was the SNP who stood with the Palestinian people in their time of greatest need, when so many others either chose to, or were bullied into, remaining silent.

“I fear all of that has been undone by the decision of the Scottish Government to meet with the deputy Israeli ambassador, and thereby normalise relations with a government whose actions could never be described as ‘normal’.”

It is understood the nine SNP MPs in Westminster are in agreement with the comments made in Mr O’Hara’s letter and that there is even internal pressure for Mr Robertson to stand down.

After the meeting Ms Grudsky posted on X: “Thank you Angus Robertson for welcoming us to wonderful Scotland.

“Discussed the unique commonalities between [Israel and Scotland] and also emphasised the urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages.

“Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy.”

There has been further backlash within the party as well, with former transport minister Kevin Stewart MSP posting on X to say he hoped Mr Robertson had “castigated” the Israeli Defence Force “for bombing hospitals and schools”, and told Ms Grudsky that “Israeli should comply with all of the UN resolutions that have been passed over decades”.

This post was then shared by Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee.

Emma Roddick MSP, Elena Whitham MSP and James Dornan MSP have also all expressed concerns about the meeting.

Former SNP MSP Sandra White has also called for an emergency motion on the matter to be tabled at the party’s conference in Edinburgh at the end of the month.

First Minister John Swinney was forced to release a statement earlier this week after questions were raised about the meeting.

First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mr Swinney said it had been “necessary to outline our long-standing position on an immediate ceasefire directly, and explicitly, to one of Israel’s representatives in the UK.

“The Scottish Government received the meeting request and accepted on the basis it would provide an opportunity to convey our consistent position on the killing and suffering of innocent civilians in the region.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government added: “Following the criminal and far-right acts we have seen in parts of England and Northern Ireland, the cabinet secretary emphasised the Scottish Government’s continued work with Police Scotland to protect Scotland’s faith communities and tackle all hate crimes, including antisemitism, head on.

“Mr Robertson reiterated the Scottish Government’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and the opening of safe routes to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.”

The Scotsman approached Mr Robertson and his office for comment - his office forwarded our request to the Scottish Government.

The government said: “As the First Minister made clear earlier this week, the Scottish Government accepted a meeting request from the Israeli UK deputy ambassador on the basis it would provide an opportunity to convey our consistent and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“This position was made directly, and explicitly, by the cabinet secretary for external affairs during the meeting.