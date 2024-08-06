The move means the anti-strikes legislation will be repealed in Scotland

The UK government has confirmed it will repeal the controversial law that aimed to ensure a minimum level of service during strikes.

Brought in by the previous Tory government, the Bill came in response to widespread industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers. Having prompted fury from unions, Labour has now confirmed they will scrap the legislation - something promised during the general election campaign.

Applying to Scotland, England and Wales, the move means workers now have more power to strike across the UK.

The decision comes as Scotland braces for more disruption from strikes throughout August. Eight days of strikes across waste and recycling are due to start on Wednesday, August 14, with Edinburgh - at the peak of the festivals - to be among a widespread list of council areas to be impacted.

Potential strike action also looms over ScotRail services, with all four unions locked in talks while holding strike ballots, with the threat of industrial action starting next month.

Scotland Secretary Ian Murray said: "Using minimum service levels as a way of preventing strikes was wrong. It only makes disputes escalate, it doesn't resolve them.

“The UK government has fully engaged with the Scottish Government in scrapping this legislation today, underlining that there are far more productive avenues for avoiding industrial action and positively resetting worker/employer relations.

"No worker wants to strike and it is up to employers to get round the table with trades unions."

Tory ministers had argued industrial action in the NHS alone cost the taxpayer £1.7 billion last year, with many other sectors also seeing costs and impacts to public services, adding that it proved “strong, but fair“ negotiation was key to tackling issues between workers and employers.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds have now written to the government departments with sectors most impacted by strikes. These departments include those covering education, health, transport, the Home Office and energy, as well as Welsh and Scottish governments, to give a “clear message” that legislation will be repealed.

They have also written to all 12 metro mayors across the UK to start engaging with local employers on the change.

Ms Rayner said: “Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all.

“That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our New Deal. Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.”

Mr Reynolds said: “We need to get Britain’s economy moving again, deliver growth and the public services which taxpayers deserve. The Strikes Act has not worked – unbelievably the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven’t resolved a single strike since they were introduced.

“By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services. This is about restoring politics as public service, ensuring government acts to fix problems not cause them.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Public services work best when governments listen to and engage constructively with their workforces. The TUC and countless experts repeatedly warned the previous Conservative administration that its vindictive minimum service levels (MSLs) were unworkable and would only worsen and prolong disputes.

“Strikes are resolved around the table – not through legislating away dissent, but the Tories insisted on railroading MSLs through Parliament in order to score headlines and look tough to backbenchers.

“It speaks volumes that not one single employer to date has issued a work notice ordering staff to break a strike. They too can see how toxic these laws are. The new government is right to repeal this spiteful legislation. It’s time for a new, grown-up era of industrial relations.”

Rachel Suff, of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “When it was first proposed, we expressed concerns this law would not enhance employment relations or protect the public and that it could undermine trust between trade unions and employers.

“Good employment relations start with collaboration and partnership, and we support the repeal of this legislation which many employers had raised concerns about.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, whose strikes sparked the Conservative government’s minimum services legislation, said: “We welcome this move as an opportunity to reset industrial relations in Britain and to move to a position of negotiating just settlements to disputes rather than having trade unions attacked and demonised.