A896 crash: Road closed at Lochcarron and woman in hospital after car crash
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area
A Highland road has been closed and a woman taken to hospital following a car crash on Thursday afternoon.
Police Scotland said the A896 was closed in both directions at Lochcarron following a crash reported to police around 2.40pm on Thursday.
The force said the female passenger of the car had been taken to hospital, with only one vehicle involved in the incident.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
