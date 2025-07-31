Police are urging drivers to avoid the area

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Highland road has been closed and a woman taken to hospital following a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the A896 was closed in both directions at Lochcarron following a crash reported to police around 2.40pm on Thursday.

The force said the female passenger of the car had been taken to hospital, with only one vehicle involved in the incident.