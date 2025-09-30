A857 crash: Two people rushed to hospital in Isle of Lewis crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a major road on the Isle of Lewis.
The A857 was closed at Newmarket on Tuesday after emergency services attended a crash around 3.15pm. Drivers were told to avoid the area.
Offices confirmed two people involved in the collision had been taken to hospital.
The road has now reopened for drivers.
