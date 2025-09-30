A857 crash: Two people rushed to hospital in Isle of Lewis crash

The road has now reopened.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a major road on the Isle of Lewis.

The A857 was closed at Newmarket on Tuesday | Google Maps

The A857 was closed at Newmarket on Tuesday after emergency services attended a crash around 3.15pm. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

Offices confirmed two people involved in the collision had been taken to hospital.

The road has now reopened for drivers.

