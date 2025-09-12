A68 crash: Scottish Borders road closed following crash as drivers told to avoid area

Published 12th Sep 2025
The crash was reported in the early hours of Friday morning.

A major road in the Scottish Borders has been closed following a one vehicle crash early on Friday morning.

Police said the A68 road, which runs through the region, is closed at the village of St Boswells following a one vehicle crash reported at 12.40am on Friday.

It said drivers should avoid the area.

Traffic Scotland said a signed diversion is in place and delays are expected, with motorists told to plan for longer than expected journey times.

