A68 crash: Scottish Borders road closed following crash as drivers told to avoid area
The crash was reported in the early hours of Friday morning.
A major road in the Scottish Borders has been closed following a one vehicle crash early on Friday morning.
Police said the A68 road, which runs through the region, is closed at the village of St Boswells following a one vehicle crash reported at 12.40am on Friday.
It said drivers should avoid the area.
Traffic Scotland said a signed diversion is in place and delays are expected, with motorists told to plan for longer than expected journey times.
