The crash was reported in the early hours of Friday morning.

A major road in the Scottish Borders has been closed following a one vehicle crash early on Friday morning.

Police said the A68 road, which runs through the region, is closed at the village of St Boswells following a one vehicle crash reported at 12.40am on Friday.

It said drivers should avoid the area.