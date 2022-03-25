Red Arrows 2022: When Red Arrows will be in Scotland, Red Arrows' Peterhead flypast date and full UK schedule (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

As Brits begin to make their plans for spring and summer, many are eager to find out when they can look to the skies to see the Red Arrows perform their legendary displays and flypast across the UK.

The Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team and their iconic Hawk jets, first performing in 1965, have become a staple of many major British occasions, flying over the British Formula 1 Grand Prix each year at Silverstone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the exact dates and times when the Red Arrows will fly over different parts of Scotland in 2022, the first of their Scottish display appearances has been revealed – with the Red Arrows returning to Peterhead’s Scottish Week this summer.

Here’s when the Red Arrows display will take place in Peterhead, and the full RAF Red Arrows display schedule for 2022.

When is Red Arrows’ Peterhead display?

As part of this year’s Red Arrows display schedule, the single appearance of the Aerobatic Team will be at Peterhead Scottish Week 2022.

The Red Arrows’ Peterhead display will mark the beginning of the weeklong gala of events and activities, and form part of celebrations for the festival’s 60th anniversary.

Organisers of Peterhead Scottish Week confirmed that the Red Arrows will also be accompanied by the RAF Falcons Parachute display team and two RAF display spitfires, with the occasion set to be the ninth time that the Red Arrows have appeared at Scottish Week.

While the exact timings of display is to be confirmed, organisers said the Red Arrows flypast in Peterhead will take place on the evening of Wednesday July 20.

Full Red Arrows 2022 UK display schedule

June 3 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay

June 4 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay

June 5 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay

June 11 2022 – Teesside Airshow

June 12 2022 – Cosford Airshow

June 17 2022 – Duxford Summer Airshow

June 24 2022 – Headcorn Airshow

June 25 2022– Scarborough National Armed Forces’ Day

June 25 2022 – Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Day

June 25 2022 – Weston Air Festival –Weston-super-Mare

July 2 2022 – Wales National Airshow - Swansea

July 2 2022 – Teignmouth Airshow

July 2 2022 – Silverstone – British Formula 1 Grand Prix

July 3 2022 – Wales National Airshow – Swansea

July 9 2022 – Southport Airshow

July 10 2022 – Southport Airshow

July 16 2022 – Royal International Air Tattoo

July 17 2022 – Royal International Air Tattoo

July 20 2022 – Peterhead – Scottish Week

August 6 2022 – East Kirkby Air Show 2022

August 13 2022 – Whitby Regatta

August 13 2022 – Blackpool Airshow

August 14 2022 – Blackpool Airshow

August 18 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 19 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 20 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 21 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 21 2022 – Folkestone Air Display

August 25 2022 – Clacton Airshow

August 26 2022 – Clacton Airshow

August 26 2022 – Sidmouth Airshow

August 27 2022 – Rhyl Airshow

August 28 2022 – Rhyl Airshow

September 1 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival

September 2 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival

September 3 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival

September 4 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival

September 8 2022 – Guernsey Air Display

September 9 2022 – Jersey International Air Display

September 10 2022 – Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

September 10 2022 – Causeway International Airshow 2022, Portrush, Northern Ireland

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.