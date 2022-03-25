Red Arrows 2022: When Red Arrows will be in Scotland, Red Arrows' Peterhead flypast date and full UK schedule

As Brits begin to make their plans for spring and summer, many are eager to find out when they can look to the skies to see the Red Arrows perform their legendary displays and flypast across the UK.
The Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic Team and their iconic Hawk jets, first performing in 1965, have become a staple of many major British occasions, flying over the British Formula 1 Grand Prix each year at Silverstone.
And while the exact dates and times when the Red Arrows will fly over different parts of Scotland in 2022, the first of their Scottish display appearances has been revealed – with the Red Arrows returning to Peterhead’s Scottish Week this summer.
Here’s when the Red Arrows display will take place in Peterhead, and the full RAF Red Arrows display schedule for 2022.
When is Red Arrows’ Peterhead display?
As part of this year’s Red Arrows display schedule, the single appearance of the Aerobatic Team will be at Peterhead Scottish Week 2022.
The Red Arrows’ Peterhead display will mark the beginning of the weeklong gala of events and activities, and form part of celebrations for the festival’s 60th anniversary.
Organisers of Peterhead Scottish Week confirmed that the Red Arrows will also be accompanied by the RAF Falcons Parachute display team and two RAF display spitfires, with the occasion set to be the ninth time that the Red Arrows have appeared at Scottish Week.
While the exact timings of display is to be confirmed, organisers said the Red Arrows flypast in Peterhead will take place on the evening of Wednesday July 20.
Full Red Arrows 2022 UK display schedule
June 3 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay
June 4 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay
June 5 2022 – English Riviera Airshow – Torbay
June 11 2022 – Teesside Airshow
June 12 2022 – Cosford Airshow
June 17 2022 – Duxford Summer Airshow
June 24 2022 – Headcorn Airshow
June 25 2022– Scarborough National Armed Forces’ Day
June 25 2022 – Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Day
June 25 2022 – Weston Air Festival –Weston-super-Mare
July 2 2022 – Wales National Airshow - Swansea
July 2 2022 – Teignmouth Airshow
July 2 2022 – Silverstone – British Formula 1 Grand Prix
July 3 2022 – Wales National Airshow – Swansea
July 9 2022 – Southport Airshow
July 10 2022 – Southport Airshow
July 16 2022 – Royal International Air Tattoo
July 17 2022 – Royal International Air Tattoo
July 20 2022 – Peterhead – Scottish Week
August 6 2022 – East Kirkby Air Show 2022
August 13 2022 – Whitby Regatta
August 13 2022 – Blackpool Airshow
August 14 2022 – Blackpool Airshow
August 18 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 19 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 20 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 21 2022 – Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
August 21 2022 – Folkestone Air Display
August 25 2022 – Clacton Airshow
August 26 2022 – Clacton Airshow
August 26 2022 – Sidmouth Airshow
August 27 2022 – Rhyl Airshow
August 28 2022 – Rhyl Airshow
September 1 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival
September 2 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival
September 3 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival
September 4 2022 – Bournemouth Air Festival
September 8 2022 – Guernsey Air Display
September 9 2022 – Jersey International Air Display
September 10 2022 – Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow
September 10 2022 – Causeway International Airshow 2022, Portrush, Northern Ireland