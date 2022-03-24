The F1 Class of 2022 drivers pose for a photo on track before the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20th. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images.

Just like road driving, F1 drivers can get penalties for their driving behaviour.

There are various types of penalties, from time penalties served at pit stops to being suspended from upcoming races.

Penalty points can also be given to drivers, which accumulate over time and last for 12 months before being removed from the driver’s record.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives the Ferrari F1-75 during Day Three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12th, ahead of Round 1 this weekend. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

12 penalty points results in suspension from the next race.

Financial penalties can also be handed out to teams, either for team actions, such as the use of certain parts, or for individual driver behaviour.

Here’s why these expensive penalties might be given out – and which drivers are guilty of costing their teams the most money.

Why are penalties awarded in Formula 1?

Pit lane speeding is the most common offence earning drivers such penalties.

However, they have also been given out for actions like contact between cars on the track, not adhering to seatbelt rules, or not doing the agreed amount of press time before or after a race.

Which F1 drivers cost their teams the most money because of penalties in 2021?

Here are all the drivers who faced penalty fines – and how much they cost their teams, according to Money.co.uk:

- Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes: €50,000 from two offences

- Max Verstappen of Red Bull: €50,000 from one offence

- Esteban Ocon of Alpine: €15,400.00 from three offences

- Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin: €5,400 from three offences

- Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo: €5,000 from one offence

- Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo: €2,900 from four offences

- Sergio Perez of Red Bull: €2,200 from three offences

- Nikita Mazepin of Haas: €1,700 from two offences

- Lance Stroll of Aston Martin: €600 from one offence

- Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren: €400 from two offences

- Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri: €300 from one offence

- Charles Leclerc of Ferrari: €200 from one offence

As a result, Red Bull had the highest amount paid in fines, with a grand total of €52,200 between Verstappen and Perez in 2021.

Mercedes comes in close second with Hamilton’s fines alone.