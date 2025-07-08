Though they aren’t Scotland’s national animal, Highland cows are undoubtedly one of the country’s most iconic creatures.

Hairy and loveable, these gentle giants are exceptionally hardy and are known for thriving in the harshest of conditions; a necessity for a breed which originated in a place where you can experience all four seasons in one day.

But beyond being hardy, Highland cows are also recognised around the world for their adorable looks. Their long, double-layered shaggy coats, tough horns and distinctive, floppy fringes have helped them become one of Scotland’s biggest tourist attractions.

Though they can be found all around the country in the wild, if you are desperate to meet a Highland cow you don’t need to leave it to chance.

From the Scottish Borders all the way up to the Highlands and Islands, here are 25 places in Scotland where you can see Highland cows.

1 . Pollok Country Park, Glasgow If you're in the Central Belt, one of your first stops for Highland Cows should be Pollok Country Park in Glasgow. The iconic fold of around 50 cows graze around the park's field throughout the year, with booking available for Field Talks, Cattle Wash Days and photography events from April to October. | Kenny - stock.adobe.com

2 . Blair Castle, Pitlochry, Perthshire On the grounds of Blair Castle, visitors can enjoy not only its rich history but also the extensive grounds which include a nine-acre walled garden, red deer park and a ruined kirk, with Highland cows kept in fields nearby. Often spotted in the area, the coos are easy to spot for those looking. | Patrick - stock.adobe.com

3 . Swanston Farm, Edinburgh Just 6 miles outside of Edinburgh in the Pentland Hills Regional Park, Swanston Farm is a haven for Highland cows – and Highland cow lovers. Unlike some on this list, it is not a petting zoo, however they do have two areas for the coos to call home. The first is a short walk from their Brasserie, which is fully accessible, while the second, home to their larger fold of wild cattle, can be found on the hills. | Ojamajo - stock.adobe.com