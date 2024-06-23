And now for the moos: Enjoy virtual hugs from a herd of hairy Highland cows

By Ilona Amos
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 09:10 BST
Fancy a kiss from a hairy Highland cow? Walk this way...

Highland cows are one of the most iconic – and adored – symbols of Scotland.

Sightings of the shaggy beasts can cause chaos on single-track roads in rural communities, with tourists erratically pulling up in passing places so they can leap out and snap pictures.

Now savvy crofters are catering for visitors who want to get up close to the native cattle with guided ‘meet the herd’ tours.

Mary and Iain Dobson, who run the Croft Cafe in the village of Duirinish in Wester Ross, have a herd of 25 Highland cattle – soon to be 28 – and have been operating tours since last September.

Even they have been surprised at their popularity.

For anyone who can’t get to Duirinish in person, we have created a gallery of some of the star attractions – including handsome big bull Angus and a bunch of frisky newborn calves.

Bull Angus keeps guard over the herd

1. Who's the daddy?

Bull Angus keeps guard over the herdPhoto: Ilona Amos

Photo Sales
Rab, one of last year's calves, has just turned one year old

2. Youth of today

Rab, one of last year's calves, has just turned one year oldPhoto: Ilona Amos

Photo Sales
Crofter Morag Mackenzie has a catch-up with Ava

3. Scratching an itch

Crofter Morag Mackenzie has a catch-up with AvaPhoto: Ilona Amos

Photo Sales
The cows take a lie down at around noon every day - you could almost set your watch by them

4. IMG_0110.jpg

The cows take a lie down at around noon every day - you could almost set your watch by themPhoto: Ilona Amos

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HighlandScotlandAngus