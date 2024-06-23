And now for the moos: Enjoy virtual hugs from a herd of hairy Highland cows

Sightings of the shaggy beasts can cause chaos on single-track roads in rural communities, with tourists erratically pulling up in passing places so they can leap out and snap pictures.
Now savvy crofters are catering for visitors who want to get up close to the native cattle with guided ‘meet the herd’ tours.
Mary and Iain Dobson, who run the Croft Cafe in the village of Duirinish in Wester Ross, have a herd of 25 Highland cattle – soon to be 28 – and have been operating tours since last September.
Even they have been surprised at their popularity.
For anyone who can’t get to Duirinish in person, we have created a gallery of some of the star attractions – including handsome big bull Angus and a bunch of frisky newborn calves.