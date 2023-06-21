All Sections
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 and what should you expect?

An amalgamation of Black Friday and Boxing Day except just for Amazon, Prime Day will be marked in the calendars of many bargain hunters.

By Lauren Jack
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:15 BST
 Comment
Amazon's Prime Day dates have been revealed.
Amazon's Prime Day dates have been revealed.

The exclusive sale event for Prime Members runs annually, offering deals on own brand products including Kindles, Ring Doorbells and Alexa devices, with more reductions on almost every item under the sun (available on Amazon) from mattresses to electric toothbrushes.

In previous years, premium electronics such as phones and televisions have fallen in price dramatically. Whether you’re looking for a bargain, or getting in some early present shopping, here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Kindles will be a part of Prime Day deals. Image: Amazon
Amazon Kindles will be a part of Prime Day deals. Image: Amazon

When is Prime Day 2023?

This year’s Prime Day falls on Tuesday July 11 and will run until midnight on Wednesday July 12, so you will have 48 hours to grab the best deals Amazon can offer.

How can I access the Amazon Prime Day sale?

There are currently early access deals for Prime members, which includes up to 40% off their own products. But to get access to the main sale, first you’ll need to sign up for a Prime membership. Amazon send out plenty of emails in advance but for the full range of deals, you will need to be a Prime member.

It’s a service which not only offers you free next day delivery on orders, but as part of their early access Prime deals, users can now get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free and three months of Kindle Unlimited free.

Amazon shoppers will be awaiting Prime Day deals. Image: Getty
Amazon shoppers will be awaiting Prime Day deals. Image: Getty

How much does a Prime Membership cost?

To sign up for a Prime Membership, it costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. If you’re a student it will cost £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year.

You can also take advantage of their 7-day free trial, which simply needs an email address which hasn’t been linked to a previous Prime Membership.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

As with any sale, it can be easy to be swept away with the big red numbers – Prime Day is no exception.

You’re always best to keep an eye on prices year round, and make sure you’re actually getting a bargain but it is largely down to personal preference if you’re getting a good deal or not.

If you were planning on buying something and it happens to come up on sale, fantastic – but instead of that 30% discount on something you weren’t planning on purchasing, you could just skip the sale and save 100% instead.

