Review: Craigmhor Lodge and Courtyard, Pitlochry - Scotland on Sunday Travel

So near yet so far from the city, this ‘home from home’ offers a weekend of relaxation

Craigmhor Lodge and Courtyard, Pitlochry. Pic: Contributed

Pitlochry seems both so near and yet so far from the urban sprawl of the Central Belt. Little more than an hour up the A9, rural Perthshire opens up in all its majesty. This proximity makes Pitlochry the ideal base for a weekend away for the jaded city dweller.

Perhaps there is no better time of year to visit than in the autumn, as the region’s rich woodlands put on a magnificent display. And there can be few better places for visitors to stay than Craigmhor Lodge and Courtyard.

Located on a hill five minutes from the centre of the village, Craigmhor is both central and commands sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

Balconies on the recently added courtyard rooms at Craigmhor. Pic: Contributed

Budget or boutique?

Owners Jane and Calum MacLellan pitch Craigmhor as a “home from home”, which feels very apt. There is a relaxed and informal feel, but without compromising its four-star standards.

As the owners say: “We want you to have a wonderful memorable stay, leave relaxed and replenished and hope that you’ll return soon. Come away for a break to Pitlochry and learn all over how to truly relax and let us look after you.”

One of the bedrooms at Craigmhor, Pitlochry. Pic: Contributed

Room service

The recently-added courtyard consists of rooms finished to a high standard. Ours had a balcony, providing a very pleasant vantage point from which to sit and enjoy a still, late summer, early evening. The grounds have been landscaped recently, with an overgrown wooded area cleared to make way for an extensive lawn where guests can also choose to sit.

Wining and dining

Breakfast at Craigmhor will set you up for the day. Pic: Contributed

Breakfast is the only meal served in the dining room, but Craigmhor’s attentive staff can arrange a table at one of Pitlochry’s restaurants. We chose Victoria’s Restaurant, a short walk down the hill, on the main street, en route to the Pitlochry dam, the fish ladder, and the theatre. This family-run establishment has been a fixture in the village for more than 20 years, welcoming locals and visitors alike. We started with a couple of selections from the comprehensive cocktail menu, before a feast made from locally-sourced produce. In such a setting it would seem almost remiss not to opt for the starter of trio of Scottish salmon - smoked, hot smoked and poached. After all, it’s just a short walk from the fish ladder where if you are lucky you might catch a glimpse of the King of Fish progressing from Loch Tummel to River Tummel, on its way home to the spawning grounds beyond. This was followed by roast breast of duck, washed down with a glass of the house Chilean cabernet. The service was every bit as good as the food, and the contented thrum of the busy room would suggest our fellow diners felt the same.

Worth getting out of bed for

Back at Craigmhor the next day if the spectacular surroundings are not enough to tempt you out of bed early then the prospect of a fine and full Scottish breakfast should certainly do the trick. Nothing could set you up better for a day exploring the surrounding countryside, such as a walk at the spectacular Hermitage a few miles south along the A9 towards Perth.

Under the same ownership as Craigmhor, Taste, Perthshire at Bankfoot, just north of Perth, is well worth a visit for its restaurant and various wares including sculptures, ornaments, jewellery, children’s gifts, books and outdoor clothing Pic: Contributed

Little extras

The MacLellans also run Taste Perthshire, at Bankfoot, just north of Perth. For Central Belters, it’s well worth the stop either on the way up or down. The shop sells, amongst other things, sculptures, ornaments, jewellery, children’s gifts, books and outdoor clothing. And unlike House of Bruar on the other side of Pitlochry, Taste Perthshire’s restaurant is table service. We visited on a Sunday so opted for the full Sunday roast beef, with all the trimmings. It was unfussy and sensational, not to mention reasonably priced.

Guestbook comments

If you’re looking for a Perthshire getaway, perhaps a weekend to take in the countryside and even a trip to Pitlochry’s excellent theatre, you will struggle to find a better or more welcoming place to stay than Craigmhor Lodge.