Duisdale House Hotel review, Sleat, Isle of Skye - Scotland on Sunday Travel

Duisdale House Hotel, Sleat, Isle of Skye, is a former hunting lodge dating from 1860, now an award-winning four star hotel. Pic: Contributed

Located above the shoreline of Skye’s Sound of Sleat, Duisdale House Hotel is worth visiting for the views alone as it faces out across the sea towards Knoydart on the mainland. But there’s more to enjoy inside this four star retreat too, one of three on the island owned by locally-based The Sonas Collection, where the staff go above and beyond to make sure your stay is memorable, whether it’s a romantic break of fun-filled family get-together.

Situated in the south of the island away from the tourist hordes, we discoverd an air tranquillity at this stylish retreat, compounded by its proximity to the natural habitats of the wildlife that makes Skye home. Want to catch sight of the eagles, otters, deer and seals that abound in this part of the world? Then make Duisdale your base and venture forth, or simply relax in one of the big comfy sofas and gaze through the windows as the weather transform the big skies, mountains and seascapes in front of you - glass in hand optional.

Budget or boutique?

A former hunting lodge dating from 1860, this multi-award winning boutique hotel - twice voted Scottish Hotel of the Year - is full of character with fine dining, comfortable rooms and relaxing public spaces.

Room Service

Comfort and style abound in the 22 individually decorated rooms - think four poster beds or feature baths - in tones that reflect Skye’s natural environment. Our double had a TV, tea and coffee making facilities, endless shortbread, wifi and an ensuite bathroom with Temple Spa toiletries. Choose from standard doubles, twin bedrooms, deluxe rooms and suites with garden or sea views, or opt for privacy in the cottages and lodge in the grounds.

Wining and Dining

One of the 22 individually-decorated rooms at Duisdale. Pic: John Paul Photography

The two AA rosette restaurant where local produce is championed at breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea, served up delights such as starters of West Coast scallops on a bed of sweet and sour tagliatelle with a plum salsa, mains of 8oz ribeye steak accompanied by triple cooked chips, slow-roasted mushrooms, balsamic glazed tomatoes with a peppercorn or Talisker whisky sauce or mushroom ravioli with tomato and olive sauce, fresh parmesan and buttered green vegetables followed by fruit soufflé of the day and homemade ice cream, along with chat from the friendly staff.

The map-lined Chart Room bar is a relaxed space to enjoy snacks and drinks, including a wide range of local whiskies and gins, where dogs are welcome too.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Skye is packed with places to visit under your own steam, either on foot or by car (and if you arrive by yacht, the hotel has its own moorings). Or book a 4x4 wildlife watching adventure with expert guides from Skyefari (www.skyefari.com) who will show you the secluded places from which to view eagles, otters, deer, seals and numerous seabirds, while Skye Luxury Tours (skyeluxury.co.uk) will take you to the sights, from the Old Man of Storr to The Cuillins, and the Toravhaig Distillery is a five minute drive away (www.torabhaig.com).

The bathroom in Glamaig Lodge at Duisdale House hotel, Skye. Pic: John Paul Photography

Or simply meander through the hotel’s 35 acres of gardens then down to the shoreline where you may find yourself enjoying the beach alone save for a few sheep.

To mark World Otter Day on 25 May, the Sonas Hotel Collection has pledged support for the Skye-based International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF) with guests able to take home a soft toy otter, made from recycled plastic bottles. For every toy sold, Sonas will donate £2 to the Fund, one of the world’s leading otter rehabilitation charities.

Guestbook Comments

Dodge the crowds and head for Duisdale where a traditional Skye welcome and Sonas - the Gaelic word for happiness - await.

Views from The Chart Room Bar, Duisdale House Hotel, Sleat, Skye.

Prices June and all Summer - from £341; Winter, from November – from £169, based on a Standard Room with breakfast based on two sharing.

And until the end of October The Sonas Collection is offering 15% off b&b bookings made directly at its three hotels - Duisdale, Toravaig and Skeabost. A non-refundable £100 deposit, which can be transferred to an alternative date, is taken at the time of booking. Call 01470-373737, email [email protected] or see https://skyehotel.co.uk/sonas-semi-flex/

Duisdale House Hotel, Sleat, Isle of Skye IV43 8QW, (01471 833 202 [email protected]/skyehotel.co.uk/duisdale)

The view from Duisdale House Hotel across the Sound of Sleat to the mainland. Pic: Contributed