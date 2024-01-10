Europe Breaks 2024: Where should I go on holiday next? 5 European cities that are real hidden gems
Looking for holiday inspiration for 2024? Here are 5 hidden gem European locations you can fly to from Scotland.
Budapest, Hungary
First on the list is the increasingly popular destination of Budapest - a city I wholeheartedly recommend you visit if you haven't already. From the Szechenyi Baths with three of Europe's largest spa baths and 15 indoor baths across three grand outdoor pools to the iconic ruin bars, Budapest is one of the most underrated cities in the world.
Lisbon, Portugal
If Berlin was the 2010's place to visit, then Libson is the modern day must visit place in Europe at present. Growing in popularity year on year, the Portuguese capital offers up eye catching views, architecture and a nightlife that few cities in Europe can compete with. The locals are extremely friendly and relaxed, while the selection of food is right up there with some of the world's best. Don't sleep on Lisbon and book a flight there before the secret is truly out.
Hamburg, Germany
Many will have heard about the iconic nightlife of Germany's capital or the bouncing streets of Dusseldorf, however, Hamburg's vibrant pubs and bars is up there with the best Germany has to offer, while it offers a stunning hangover-reducing harbour. The Alter Elbtunnel is one of its most special landmarks but not its only one, with an abundance of things to do and see.
Gothenburg, Sweden
Situated between the Scandinavian capitals of Oslo and Copenhagen is another outstanding city which opens up at the mouth of the Göta älv, which feeds into the Kattegat, an arm of the North Sea. Gothenburg offers cosy pubs and cafe alongside the largest port in the Nordic countries, welcoming around 11,000 ships per year. Stay on a Boatel if possible for the ultimate Gothenburg experience.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Okay, so it isn't the cheapest place to grab a beer but the experiences you can have in Iceland are life-changing. Discover the country's Viking history, visit the concrete Hallgrimskirkja church and rotating Perlan glass dome or take in the world famous Northern Lights while immersing yourself in the iconic thermal baths. Quirky, unique and full of undeniable charm, Reykjavik is a place everyone has to visit at least once.
