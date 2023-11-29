Travel 2024: 5 hidden gem European cities you should visit in 2024 - with flights available from Scotland
Looking to holiday inspiration for the new year? Here are five hidden gem locations that await you in 2024.
Riga - Latvia
The capital of Latvia is slowly building in popularity as visitors return with stories of amazing food, very affordable drinking establishments and historical, cobbled streets that offer up a number of fascinating tales.
Romantic, gothic and exciting to explore, the Old Town is really a city break lovers' paradise. It is also the home of the Depeche Mode bar, one of only two in the world, where the band have been known to party after their tour dates in Riga! (and there's pictures of it on the walls!). Fly now from Edinburgh.
Gothenburg - Sweden
While many will flock to the capital of Stockholm, I would implore you to take the trip to the seaside town of Gothenburg. Maybe even stay on a boat if you're feeling an extra bit of adventure is on the cards!
A hub of art, innovation and lots of historic shipyards, Gothenburg can offer tourists an unexpected trip of a lifetime and open them up to the beauty this Scandinavian offers the world. Fly now from Edinburgh.
Tirana - Albania
One of the most colourful cities in Europe, the Albanian capital of Tirana offers up an abundance of history. There's plenty of striking street graffiti and the vibrance of the city itself matches its bright visuals.
With flights now taking off from Edinburgh, it is well worth a visit to Albania.
Kaunas - Lithuania
This Baltic country is a real hidden gem in itself, with stunning food, excellent bars and a wealth of little known history that is intriguing as it is interesting.
A ‘temporary capital’ as recently as 1920, Kaunas is made up of the historic Old Town and a number of new cool cafes and restaurants that offer even more great Lithuanian food. Fly now from Edinburgh.
Wroclaw - Poland
With its cobblestoned alleys and vibrant nightlife, Wroclaw (pronounced vrot-swaaf) is one of the best places to visit in Poland, despite strong competition from more popular cities such as Krakow and the capital of Warsaw.
A city that offers bright buildings and beautiful architecture, it's also great fun to go and find the small 20-30 centimetre figurines known as Krasnale Syzyfk (Wroclaw's Gnomes) which appeared all over the city from 2005. Flights leave from Edinburgh.
