Looking to holiday inspiration for the new year? Here are five hidden gem locations that await you in 2024.

Here are five hidden gem cities you should visit in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro

Riga - Latvia

The capital of Latvia is slowly building in popularity as visitors return with stories of amazing food, very affordable drinking establishments and historical, cobbled streets that offer up a number of fascinating tales.

Romantic, gothic and exciting to explore, the Old Town is really a city break lovers' paradise. It is also the home of the Depeche Mode bar, one of only two in the world, where the band have been known to party after their tour dates in Riga! (and there's pictures of it on the walls!). Fly now from Edinburgh.

Gothenburg - Sweden

While many will flock to the capital of Stockholm, I would implore you to take the trip to the seaside town of Gothenburg. Maybe even stay on a boat if you're feeling an extra bit of adventure is on the cards!

A hub of art, innovation and lots of historic shipyards, Gothenburg can offer tourists an unexpected trip of a lifetime and open them up to the beauty this Scandinavian offers the world. Fly now from Edinburgh.

Tirana - Albania

One of the most colourful cities in Europe, the Albanian capital of Tirana offers up an abundance of history. There's plenty of striking street graffiti and the vibrance of the city itself matches its bright visuals.

With flights now taking off from Edinburgh, it is well worth a visit to Albania.

Kaunas - Lithuania

This Baltic country is a real hidden gem in itself, with stunning food, excellent bars and a wealth of little known history that is intriguing as it is interesting.

A ‘temporary capital’ as recently as 1920, Kaunas is made up of the historic Old Town and a number of new cool cafes and restaurants that offer even more great Lithuanian food. Fly now from Edinburgh.

Wroclaw - Poland

With its cobblestoned alleys and vibrant nightlife, Wroclaw (pronounced vrot-swaaf) is one of the best places to visit in Poland, despite strong competition from more popular cities such as Krakow and the capital of Warsaw.