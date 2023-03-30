Edinburgh around the World: 12 Worldwide locations named after Scotland’s capital city
Contrary to the Highlander rules of “there can only be one” there are many places named after Edinburgh even as far out as the remote South Atlantic.
Many global locations are named after ‘Auld Reekie’ (Edinburgh in the Scots language) and as one of the world’s most unique cities with fascinating heritage it is hardly surprising. By way of Scottish Gaelic you can find a myriad of Scottish place names in the United States which alone has multiple versions of Edinburgh.
Mispronounced place names are rife in Scotland due to our unique blend of historical languages, however the famously mispronounced Edinburgh as “Edinboro” is apt in states like Pennsylvania where this is the authentic spelling.
The Scottish diaspora has certainly made its mark over the centuries which is why you can find many alternate versions of Edinburgh across the globe starting with these 12 examples.