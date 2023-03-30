All Sections
Alternate versions of the capital city of Scotland (Edinburgh) can be found all over the globe from Canada to the most remote regions of the South Atlantic.
Edinburgh around the World: 12 Worldwide locations named after Scotland’s capital city

Contrary to the Highlander rules of “there can only be one” there are many places named after Edinburgh even as far out as the remote South Atlantic.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:31 BST

Many global locations are named after ‘Auld Reekie’ (Edinburgh in the Scots language) and as one of the world’s most unique cities with fascinating heritage it is hardly surprising. By way of Scottish Gaelic you can find a myriad of Scottish place names in the United States which alone has multiple versions of Edinburgh.

Mispronounced place names are rife in Scotland due to our unique blend of historical languages, however the famously mispronounced Edinburgh as “Edinboro” is apt in states like Pennsylvania where this is the authentic spelling.

The Scottish diaspora has certainly made its mark over the centuries which is why you can find many alternate versions of Edinburgh across the globe starting with these 12 examples.

You can find Edinburgh of the Seven Seas on the north coast of Tristan da Cunha island. It is a part of the British Overseas Territory Saint Helena and one of the world’s most isolated settlements.

1. Edinburgh of the Seven Seas (Tristan da Cunha)

You can find Edinburgh of the Seven Seas on the north coast of Tristan da Cunha island. It is a part of the British Overseas Territory Saint Helena and one of the world's most isolated settlements.

Edinburg Township is one of eighteen townships in Portage County in the state of Ohio. The name of the settlement reflects another common mispronunciation of the Scottish capital which is “ED-in-bu-ruh” and not “ED-in-burg”.

2. Edinburg (Ohio)

Edinburg Township is one of eighteen townships in Portage County in the state of Ohio. The name of the settlement reflects another common mispronunciation of the Scottish capital which is "ED-in-bu-ruh" and not "ED-in-burg".

Dunedin is a city in New Zealand which can be found at the head of Otago Harbour on the South Island’s southeast coast. Its name ‘Dunedin’ is derived from the Scottish Gaelic for Edinburgh which is ‘Dùn Èideann’.

3. Dunedin (New Zealand)

Dunedin is a city in New Zealand which can be found at the head of Otago Harbour on the South Island's southeast coast. Its name 'Dunedin' is derived from the Scottish Gaelic for Edinburgh which is 'Dùn Èideann'.

Dunedin is a city located in Pinellas County in the state of Florida. Just like the city in New Zealand its name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Dùn Èideann’ which is said to mean ‘fort on the hill’.

4. Dunedin (Florida)

Dunedin is a city located in Pinellas County in the state of Florida. Just like the city in New Zealand its name is derived from the Scottish Gaelic 'Dùn Èideann' which is said to mean 'fort on the hill'.

