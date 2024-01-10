Looking for a bargain break? These flights will certainly get you off to a good start.

A combination of the cost of living crisis and the pandemic has led to fewer destinations and soaring prices when it comes to flights from Scotland.

The days when a return fare to Paris could be picked up for less than a return train journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow may be long gone, but if you are willing to be flexible about your destination you can still get great value for money.

Add in the the fact that many of these places are now significantly cheaper than Scotland for hotels, food, drink and tourist attractions, and that week away somewhere overseas may not be as unaffordable as you think.

We've had a look at some of the cheapest places to fly to from Scottish airports. Obviously when you are flying will make a big difference to the prices - and we've presumed you can get by with just a bag you can pop under the seat - but at least a couple of these destinations should be cheap at pretty much any time of year, if booked far enough ahead.

Here are our 10 bargain destinations for 2024.

Budapest Budapest is the capital of Hungary and has a whole host of tourist attractions - including the stunning Szechenyi Thermal Baths. Its not as cheap as it once was but still offers good value for money when it comes to hotels and eating and drinking out. Wizz Air recently announced new direct flights from Glasgow which are commonly available for less than £100 return.

Gdansk Gdansk has everything you could want for a long weekend break - galleries, great pubs, an amazing World War 2 museum and a glorious riverside location. There's also a great beach just a short (and very cheap) train ride away. It's one of the rare cheap destinations from Aberdeen Airport - with Wizz Air offering return flights from a bargain £60.

Bucharest Romania is getting increasingly popular for tourists keen to go somewhere a little off the beaten trail. Its capital city of Bucharest is the perfect place to start your Romanian adventure, before venturing north into Transylvania to visit Dracula's castle and enjoy the stunning landscapes on offer around the city of Brasov. Wizz Air recently started direct flights from Glasgow to Bucharest and, if you are prepared to be flexible about when you fly, you can bag return flights for less than £120.

Malaga To many British tourists Malaga is simply a gateway to the Spanish beaches of the Costa del Sol, but the pretty coastal city is well worth a few days of your holiday. It also works well as a base from which to explore Andalusia with bucket list destinations like Seville, Cordoba and Granada's Alhambra. Both Easyjet and Ryanair fly direct from Glasgow, with the competition meaning it's relatively easy to find return flights for less than £70.