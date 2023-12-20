ScotRail ticket prices: Rail fares in Scotland to rise by 8.7 per cent from April as hike branded 'outrageous'

​Rail fares in Scotland will increase by 8.7 per cent in April in a hike that has been branded “outrageous” by union leaders.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop announced the increase in rail fares, which will come into effect in April for ScotRail services and from January 1 on the newly Government-owned Caledonian Sleeper.

The freeze, which had previously been put in place in response to the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Hyslop said, was now "unsustainable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision comes just 24 hours after the Scottish Government announced an £80 million cut to rail funding.

ScotRail ticket prices will rise by 8.7 per cent from April. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The hike will mean a Edinburgh-Glasgow day return – at blanket off-peak levels – rises from £14.20 to £15.40. A day return from Aberdeen-Glasgow increases from £65.20 to £70.90.

Ms Hyslop said: "The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.

"From 1 April 2024, all ScotRail fares will increase by 8.7 per cent. We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.”

Kevin Lindsay, Scottish regional organiser for union Aslef, said it was “little wonder” the Scottish Government was “sneaking” the decision out the day after the Scottish Budget.

"It is an outrageous slap in the face to Scotland's travelling public and is in stark contrast to the Government policy of supporting a shift from road to rail,” he said.

“Raising fares to this level isn't just taking current rail travellers for granted, it's a move which will price out huge numbers of potential passengers from considering rail travel. It seems as if the Scottish Government has given up on trying to meet its climate targets.”