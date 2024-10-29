The unexpected Scottish castle that's so gorgeous, it made the cover of new book

Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 16:59 BST

This is the place to stay this winter

There was plenty of choice, when it came to choosing a cover for a new book, A Place in Scotland: Beautiful Scottish Interiors by designer and presenter Banjo Beale and photographer Alex Baxter.

After all, the hardback features destinations ranging from Gleneagles Hotel to a converted WWII control tower. 

However, the property that got the hero image slot was the 16th-century Kilmartin Castle, which is situated in Kilmartin Glen, between Oban and Lochgilphead, in Argyll.

This luxury guesthouse, which has been owned by couple Stef Burgon and Simon Hunt for the last decade, sleeps 10, across five luxury en-suite bedrooms, with prices starting from £1100 a night for exclusive use. Among other things, the price includes any produce that’s growing in their organic kitchen garden and the orchard. 

Its spaces include the Grand Hall - the room that features on A Place in Scotland’s cover - with a huge Chesterfield chaise, decorative swags of wild grasses, a stag’s head trophy and wood-burning stove. 

Great Hallplaceholder image
Great Hall | Contributed

The rest of the tower house also makes for the perfect winter bolthole, especially as the rooms, with their bare stone walls, have underfloor heating. The boudoirs include one that’s called 1550, with a roll top bath and a walk-in rain shower that’s enclosed in a castle turret; Speel, which is up a hidden spiral staircase, and The Snug, where’s there’s an upcycled oak sliding door connecting to the en suite. 

Rolltop bathplaceholder image
Rolltop bath | Contributed

This year, the castle has also introduced its Experience Guides, who can take guests on expeditions that feature foraging, sea safari, kayaking, whisky-tasting and more. 

A Place in Scotland , £35, Penguin Random House, buy on Amazon

For more information, see www.kilmartincastle.com

