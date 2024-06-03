EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Geri Halliwell attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

This is the sort of evening that doesn’t come along very often

It’s nearly dusk in Crieff’s Drummond Gardens.

The birds are chattering in the trees, and, according to the location’s stone obelisk sundial, it's already way past the showtime of 8pm.

As everyone takes to their seats, under awning - a very sensible rain precaution, though it remarkably stays dry - with the likes of seasoned fashion journalist Suzy Menkes on the frow, there’s a loud skirl of bagpipes.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

The Dior Cruise 2025 show begins, with models weaving through the parterre, past the topiary and swathes of French lavender, while managing to navigate the springy grass in heels.

The music segues into an evocative instrumental version of The Eurythmics’ hits, with a deep bass that seems to vibrate the seats.

As we watch the models, it soon becomes apparent that the fashion brand hasn't come to Perthshire purely for the bonnie backdrop.

This is a no-holds-barred celebration of all things Scottish and a rekindling of the auld alliance.

DIOR CRUISE 25 SCENOGRAPHY © Adrien Dirand © Drummond Castle 7.jpg

As far as textiles go, their creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has used Harris Tweed in the collection, and worked with Johnstons of Elgin, ESK Cashmere, bonnet maker Robert Mackie and Samantha McCoach’s business, Le Kilt.

Tartan appears in various colours - heather, red, bluebell and yellow. There’s black velvet, and pale lace. The silhouettes are dramatic.

Details include the unicorn and thistle, which are used as a variation of a millefleurs motif and pay tribute to Mary, Queen of Scots. Chiuri has done her homework, and, among others, has collaborated with author, historian and artist, Clare Hunter, who wrote Embroidering her Truth: Mary, Queen of Scots and the Language of Power, to create these beautiful designs.

The Saltire appears on the sleeve of coats, and there’s a map of Scotland on a huge white cashmere blanket that doubles as a shawl.

Dior Cruise 2025

Photographs from the 1955 Dior show at Gleneagles have been used as a monochrome print, which appears in smaller details but also covers an entire trench coat.

The guests have been gifted blankets that are covered in this pattern, and they wrap up against the evening chill. The Scottish people in the audience are hardier than that. We forego blankets.

The show features equestrian and punk references, with accessories including knee-high boots, sheer jewelled balaclavas, chainmail, leather gloves, and huge pearls.

Hems are either very short, or floor-skimming. Sleeves are wide or puffed.

Dior Cruise 2025, look 62

As a cruise fashion line is otherwise known as resort or holiday wear, I think we can anticipate that Scotland might be having another destination moment soon. I feel a sense of national pride.

The collection might sound outre, and the show has its edgy moments, but there are plenty of individual pieces that I’d want to own. Such is Chiuri’s skill and this design house’s signature wearability.

We’ve already spotted plenty of celebrities, who are mainly sporting last season’s collection, for warmth.

Although Jennifer Lawrence is in attendance, I don’t see her in the crowd.

However, there is a sighting of the distinctive-looking Anya Taylor Joy, star of The Queen’s Gambit and the recent film Furiosa.

She has platinum blonde hair and is modelling on the castle steps, while wearing a Dior Winter 2024-2025 grey wool and silk blazer, shorts, knee high black boots and stockings.

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike is in monochrome Dior, and Minnie Driver is statuesque in vertiginous heels, which might be a struggle on the castle flagstones.

At the top of the stone staircase, there’s Geri Halliwell, looking goddess-like in a pure white Dior outfit.

Apparently, she only wears this shade these days, and it makes her stand out among all the fashion people, who are almost exclusively wearing very chic black.

(At one point, I worry that I’ve missed the memo about the dress code, and regret my comparatively bright copper ensemble).

There’s no sign of Ewan McGregor, who grew up in Crieff, but someone suggests that male celebrities aren’t usually invited to womenswear shows.

We don’t actually speak to any of the stars, apart from Camille Cottin, who played Andrea in the Netflix series, Call My Agent. She is looking hugely stylish, in a blue cotton Dior dress.

Ironically, she’s here with her real life agent, and it’s her first time in Scotland.

I tell her about Gleneagles’ famous breakfast and, though they’re heading back to Paris first thing in the morning, she’s very keen to sample it.

Unless they’re all taking advantage of room service, there will be plenty of celebrities and entourage at the five-star hotel’s famous morning buffet tomorrow. The label has taken over the entire hotel.

After the show, the celebrities seem to vanish in a puff of smoke, and there’s an after-party in marquees that have been set up in the rear courtyard of Drummond Castle, which isn’t usually open to the public.

As I wander into the party area, I hear Shirley Manson’s voice. They’re playing a Garbage song and I wonder if they might be continuing the Scottish theme. Then they put on some Frankie Goes to Hollywood and I change my mind.

The DJ is wearing a kilt, teamed with a chainmail body-piece and shades. As you do.

The food starts to arrive, with canapes that feature ingredients including Brora crab and a Highland Spirit gin and vermouth-based cocktail.

We eat as much as we can, then head back to Gleneagles, where they’re still pouring champagne, but also serving nibbles to the guests. It’s going to be a late one.

I have run out of steam and want to take my uncomfortable shoes off, though I’m happy to have been invited.