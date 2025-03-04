If city living is dragging you down, how about decamping to somewhere where the air is clear?

We think the Isle of Skye property, The Passing Place, which has recently come on the market, could satisfy anyone’s bucolic fantasy.

It’s a beautiful home, on a bracken-strewn hillside, with forests, mountains and a loch, all within a pine cone’s throw away.

This residence was created in 2017, by the island’s own designers, Rural House, who specialise in vernacular timber homes. For offers over £455,000, the house, which is on the north-west edge of the island, features an open living/kitchen/dining space, four double bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a study, and a family bathroom, as well as a self-contained guest annexe with its own en-suite.

The Passing Place which is on the market via estate agents, The Modern House, who specialise in 20th century and Modernist properties, also has a garden of over half an acre, where you’ll currently find an Airstream caravan that’s been converted into quirky holiday accommodation.

Should you need an extra bit of space, to let out to guests - or to use as a quiet man/woman decompression cave - this restored 1969 vehicle can be included under separate negotiation.

We spoke to the current owners, author and journalist, Paul Rees and hypnotherapist, Denise Jeffrey, who are moving to the city, about the dream property and their time there.

Why did you decide to sell The Passing Place?

Paul: Our eldest son is at university in Edinburgh already, and our youngest wants to go on to further education there as well. We simply wanted to be closer together as a family. We also wanted to be more accessible to our wider family.

What have been your happiest moments there?

Paul: There have been an abundance of happy moments. From seeing our house be raised up and take shape, through our boys growing up and thriving on Skye. Along with being blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the world, the whole experience has been a true adventure for all of us.

Denise: Along with that, and being in such close proximity to nature and the Skye landscape, with the sea and mountains literally on your doorstep, mine would be the sheer sense of freedom it's given our boys to grow up.

What are your favourite rooms/spaces/views?

Denise: Our main, open-plan living and dining room and the panoramic view it affords us out over the local sea loch, as well as Fiscavaig Bay and out to the Trotternish Ridge mountain range. The design of the room makes it truly special - the vaulted ceiling gives you a sense of being in a cathedral-like space.

Paul: The living room is truly special to us, and has been a real hub for all of the family. I'm also partial to our home office, which Denise designed so it feels like being inside of a mountain cabin.

What is this area of Skye like, and how does it compare to the rest of the island?

Paul: Fiscavaig has always felt to us like its own special corner of the island. It has a sweeping sandy bay, views out to both the Cuillin and Trotternish ranges, and also to the Western Isles. It's relatively verdant and leafy compared to many parts of the island, and the nature here is fantastic. We've almost grown used to seeing white-tailed eagles soaring overhead, dolphins leaping in the bay, and even the occasional sea otter crossing the road.

Who do you hope will buy the property?

Denise: Someone who will fall in love with it like we did.

Who was the architect who designed the property and how does it work in the landscape?

Denise: Alan Dickson at Rural Design designed the build, and RHouse, its sister company, carried out the work. Both are local companies, employing local people, and using sustainable materials, all of which were major parts of us wanting to work with them.

Where did you source your furniture/interior pieces from and what are your favourite items?

Denise: Whilst it's a modern house, we've mixed and matched when it comes to the furniture. Some pieces we brought with us and have been passed down the family through generations, others are more contemporary or mid-century, which work very well in this space. My personal favourite is our large, velvet, deep green sofa, which we've had now for more than 20 years. It has survived a couple of moves and two teenage boys, too.

Paul: Mine would be my CD and book collections, and our framed posters of vintage Rolling Stone and NME magazine covers and articles.

Do you hope somebody will also buy the Airstream caravan? What kind of accommodation does it provide?

Denise: Yes, we believe our classic 1969 Airstream, fondly named Betsy, is an integral part of our home. She's also the only Airstream on the island, so nothing would please us more than her staying here. She's been renovated to a high standard, is cosy in a storm, and provides the perfect vantage point from which to see the beauty of Skye on a brilliant summer's day. Currently, Betsy is providing unique self-catering holiday accommodation for two people who want to escape from it all for a while.

The Passing Place is available for offers over £455,000 with estate agency, The Modern House, see www.themodernhouse.com

1 . The modern kitchen area with chipboard detail and island The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

2 . The dining area and kitchen space The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

3 . One of the four bedrooms with view to the mountains The Modern House Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales