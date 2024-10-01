The new outdoor sauna that's opening at stunning Scottish lochside location

There will soon be a second location for Wild Scottish Sauna

As far as locations go, the Wild Scottish Sauna, on Kingsbarns Beach in St Andrews, is extremely hard to beat.

However, the team behind this attraction, cold water swimming advocates, Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie, always planned to offer more than one outdoor sauna.

As Craig-Gentles says; “Our vision was always to have sea, river and loch.”

Wild Scottish Sauna Co-Founders Jayne McGhie (left) and Jamie Craig-Gentles (right) | Contributed

Now, they’re adding the loch to their portfolio. The new Wild Scottish Sauna location will be at the fishery Eden Springs in Cupar and will be open for bookings from October 7 onwards.

“Surrounded by countryside and rolling hills, it’s idyllic and peaceful,” says Craig-Gentles. “There is already a strong wild swimming scene there.”

Apart from a few tweaks, this will be of a similar luxurious spec to their last sauna, which can accommodate up to 12 people and was recently shortlisted for Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience at the Thistle Awards. Except, the newer version will be clad in beautiful red cedar, to suit the surroundings. There will be a jetty off into the water, and toilets and refreshments are available onsite, as Eden Springs Country Park has facilities including a cafe that’s open daily from 10am until 4pm.

Wild Scottish Sauna on Kingsbarns Beach | Contributed

Craig-Gentles and McGhie also have another beach sauna at the famous East Sands, St Andrews, in the pipeline, though the elusive riverside location hasn’t yet been decided.