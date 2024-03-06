We try the luxurious Wild Scottish Sauna on Cambo Estate's Kingsbarns Beach

Wild Scottish Sauna inside

Not all of Scotland’s outdoor saunas are created equal.

Yes, they’re by beautiful beaches, from Elie to St Ninian’s Isle.

However, while some are basic, others are slightly more luxurious. Fife’s Wild Scottish Sauna, on Kingsbarns Beach at the Cambo Estate, is in this category.

Wild Scottish Sauna

On our visit, we were greeted by Jamie Craig-Gentles, who runs the business with her friend Jayne McGhie.

Their sauna is hewn from cedar and features a Finnish stove, as well as a neat changing area, so you’re not buffeted by the wind while disrobing. It’s also beside the public toilets and The Cheesy Toast Shack, so all possible needs are catered for.

There’s a host for your visit, who stays in the near-ish vicinity, should you need any help.

According to nurse and expert wild swimmer, Jamie, the sea is at its coldest in March. Thus, we didn’t feel too embarrassed about our feeble attempt to swim. I made it in as far as my ankles and he went up to his shins before we scuttled back.

Then we baked, while chucking a ladleful of water on the coals every half an hour, and watching a cormorant spread its wings. Jamie said that dolphins are also a common sighting.

While my other half lay on the hotter top deck, I baked slower on the lowest one.

One dip in the sea seemed perfectly adequate.