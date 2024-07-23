The stunning Scottish beach where you can try the wild sauna listed in national award
The success of an outdoor sauna is hugely dependent on the location.
We think most would agree that it doesn’t get much better than the beautiful two-mile long Kingsbarns Beach (otherwise known as Cambo Sands) in St Andrews, where you’ll find the Wild Scottish Sauna. This, along with the design of the one-year-old sauna, which includes a small changing area and a window that looks out to the North Sea, explains why this business has just been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience Category in the Central and East category of the Scottish Thistle Awards.
It’s the only outdoor sauna in the category. Other nominees for the awards, the results of which will be announced on September 26 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh, are Tea with Naughty Sheep in Stirling and Newton Farm Holidays & Tours in Forfar.
Co-founder Jamie Craig-Gentles, added, “It is a great achievement to be recognised amongst the best businesses in the industry. Our biggest motivation is delivering a first class experience to our customers, and the positive feedback we have received is testament to the exceptional efforts of our whole team. We are really looking forward to attending the awards ceremony and celebrating with other finalists from across the industry.”
Craig-Gentles’ co-founder Jayne McGhie, adds, “We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. We have huge passion for what we offer, but setting up the business was a risk nevertheless. However, we have surpassed many of our business goals to date and have a vision for the future which we are really excited about.”
Indeed, their plans are to add a second mobile sauna on St Andrews’ East Sands Beach, and eventually to have wild saunas that are located beside a beach, river and loch.
Currently, you’ll find them in their usual spot, with views out to the surf and maybe even a dolphin or two.
Sessions in Wild Scottish Sauna start from £15 for a 60-minute shared and social experience, or £100 for the same amount of time, with space for 10-12 guests, www.wildscottishsauna.com
