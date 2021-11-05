The latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise is Call of Duty: Vanguard.

This is the eighteenth installment in the series and focuses on the beginnings of special forces tasked with facing an emerging threat at the end of World War II.

The game has come under sharp criticism from fans and game critics alike.

Call of Duty will return to the World War II era for Vanguard.

Here’s all you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard and its 2021 release.

When did Call of Duty: Vanguard release in the UK?

The release date for the full version of Call of Duty: Vanguard was Friday November 5th in the UK.

The game focuses on four perspectives based on real-life soldiers from World War II.

The game was fully released across Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on the same day.

However, there were slightly different release times for PC and console players, with the game launching at 4am for UK PC players and at midnight local time for console players around the world.

This came after several alpha and beta releases.

What is the price of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The game launched on November 5th, after a series of alpha and beta versions.

The price for Call of Duty: Vanguard varies according to what you’re playing on and which edition you buy.

The Standard Edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC costs £49.99 in the UK, while the Ultimate Edition costs £84.99.

On PlayStation and Xbox, the Standard Edition is £59.99, the Cross-Gen Edition is £69.99, and the Ultimate Edition is £99.99.

How long is the COD Vanguard Campaign?

The single-player campaign crosses between four frontiers of World War II: the Pacific War, the Western and Eastern Fronts, and the North African front.

The game is expected to focus on multiple points of view to tell “the untold stories of multinational heroes”.

Following four playable characters that come together to form Task Force One, the campaign will largely follow their origin stories at first, inspired by real-life war heroes.

There are nine missions in total, each roughly 30 to 45 minutes long.

In total, then, the gameplay will be around five to seven hours, depending on how long individuals take.

What’s new in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

COD Vanguard returns to the World War II setting and has come under fire for not introducing enough new or exceptional content for players.

Mechanics like weapon mounting, double sprinting, and crashing through doors will remind players of Modern Warfare and Warzone.

However, there’s also a new Combat Pacing feature that lets users specify the number of players in a match.

There are 16 multiplayer maps, of which two are remakes from World at War.

There are also a variety of new modes, such as Champion Hill, a step up from Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode, and Patrol mode, which offers a new way of playing multiplayer.

Another new introduction to note is the anti-cheat system developed by Raven, which launched alongside Warzone’s new map.