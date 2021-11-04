Now that Halloween is behind us, many people’s minds are turning towards Christmas.

You know the festive season is drawing closer because brands will start playing their festive adverts on TV and online.

Heart-wrenching emotional stories and moving festive tales are adopted by dozens of brands around the world each year.

TK Maxx's ads features a special version of Walk This Way by rock band, Aerosmith. Photo: TK Maxx.

Here are all the 2021 Christmas ads that you can watch right now.

John Lewis Christmas Ad 2021

Titled “Unexpected Guest”, the two-minute ad sees space traveller Skye crash-land in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan as he and his family celebrate Christmas

Nathan introduces Skye to all the familiar festive traditions, including eating mince pies, decorating the tree, and, to her slight confusion, wearing novelty Christmas jumpers.

As always, John Lewis has also commissioned a musical cover to accompany the moving ad.

This year, the musician is London singer and songwriter Lola Young, who performs a cover of Together In Electric Dreams.

You can catch Unexpected Guest at 8.15pm on Thursday November 4th on ITV during The Pride of Britain Awards, or watch it now on John Lewis’ website.

TK Maxx Christmas Ad 2021

TK Maxx focuses on a young performer, Laurie, about to have his moment in the spotlight in the school Christmas play.

He has a moment of stage fright, only to realise he’s wearing a pair of bright blue boots that help him get his confidence back.

You can watch TK Maxx’s Christmas ad on YouTube right now.

Disney Christmas Ad 2021

Disney’s Christmas advert, The Stepdad, follows the festive adventures of a man moving in with his partner and her two children.

Well-known Disney characters, like Buzz Lightyear and the characters from Frozen, pop up in the air as the family comes closer together at Christmastime.

Catch Disney’s family-focused Christmas advert on the YouTube channel now.

M&S Christmas Ad 2021

M&S has brought in two stars for its 2021 Christmas ad: MCU star Tom Holland and British comedian Dawn French.

Tom Holland has brought one of M&S’s most beloved confectionery characters to life: Percy Pig.

Watch Percy and his fairy friend explore the Christmas treats on sale in M&S stores on the company YouTube channel.

Boots Christmas Ad 2021

Jenna Coleman plays the lead in Boots’ Bags of Joy Christmas advert, exploring a impossibly deep bag that holds everything on offer at Boots this year.

Ms Coleman’s character goes on to pull out everything she needs for the perfect Christmas with family and friends, from ideal gifts to baubles for the tree.

See what else lies inside Boots’ Bags of Joy by watching it here.

Sports Direct Christmas Ad 2021

Finally, Sports Direct has also launched its Christmas ad for this year, bringing in plenty of well-known sports personalities.

See how many you can spot out in the snow, including Emma Raducanu, Jack Grealish, Jordan Pickford, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Maro Itoje, Big Narstie and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.