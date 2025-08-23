'Superb' Scottish pub with 150 years of history crowned as country's best place for a pint

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Scots pub will compete to be crowned as the UK’s best

A Scottish pub with over 150 years of history has been named among the UK's 16 best watering-holes by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

It comes as the regional winners were announced in the race to be crowned CAMRA's 2026 Pub of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shortlisted pubs have been selected among thousands to be crowned the best in their region or country and will now be competing for CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year award

The final four pubs in the running for the overall title will be announced in October, with the winner crowned in January 2026.

A popular Scottish pub has been named among the UK's 16 best watering-holes.placeholder image
A popular Scottish pub has been named among the UK's 16 best watering-holes.

Judges look for pubs with great atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and, most importantly, quality cask beer, real cider and perry.

This year’s contest comes as many pubs across the country face their toughest year so far. They face high costs, heavy tax burdens and crippling business rates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrea Briers, CAMRA’s Pub of the Year co-ordinator, said: “It is a real pleasure to announce this year’s top 16 pubs, each of which has demonstrated exceptional quality, warmth and dedication to their communities.

“These pubs are shining examples of what makes the Great British pub so special, from perfectly kept pints to a genuine welcome for all.

“Achieving this in the face of rising costs and other pressures is no small feat, and we want to see these pubs, and thousands of others like them, continue to thrive.

“That’s why we’re calling on the chancellor to give pubs a fair deal in the Autumn Budget, so they can keep serving their communities for many years to come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Volunteer Arms (aka Staggs bar), a Musselburgh watering hole trading since 1858, has been named the regional winner in Scotland.

CAMRA’s description of the pub reads: “Superb pub run by the same family since 1858. Its bar and snug are traditional, with wooden floors, wood panelling and mirrors from defunct local breweries. There is an attractive gantry topped with old cask and a large TV regularly showing sports. The more modern lounge opens at the weekend and there is a partially covered beer garden.

“Real ales change regularly and are mostly pale and hoppy although often a dark one, at least in winter.

“Solar panels were installed in May 2025 to help with energy costs”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These are the 16 best pubs in the UK, and CAMRA’s 2025 regional winners:

East Anglia – Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth

East central – Orange Tree, BaldockEast Midlands – Burnt Pig, Ilkeston

Greater London – The Hope, Carshalton

Merseyside and Cheshire – Cricketers, St Helens

Northeast – Station House, Durham

Northwest – Cumberland Inn, Alston

Northern Ireland – Dog and Duck Inn, Lisbellaw

Scotland – Volunteer Arms (Staggs), Musselburgh

South central – Bell Inn, Aldworth

Southeast – The Royston, Broadstairs

Southwest – Hole in the Wall, Bodmin

Wales – Rhos yr Hafod Inn, Llanon

West central – Pelican Inn, Gloucester

West Midlands – Tamworth Tap, Tamworth

Yorkshire– Beer Engine, Skipton

Related topics:MusselburghHistoryPubsBeerScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice