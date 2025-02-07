Hugely-popular 135-year-old Scottish pub to close down as owners blame ‘tied’ franchise

A long-standing Scottish pub is set to close, as owners announced they’re handing the keys back to the landlord.

After a month of restaurant closures, the latest announcement is not a good one for fans of a long-standing Scottish pub.

The Thornwood in Glasgow’s west end will be closing in March, as the owners announced they’re handing the keys back to the landlord.

Named after the Thornwood area of the city, there’s been a pub in this site since 1890, with The Thornwood becoming the city’s first Art Deco bar.

The pub underwent a renovation in 2019 by tenants Marc Ferrier and Ken Hamilton, who oversaw a £275,000 investment into the business.

But now, this version of the Thornwood is set to close, with Ferrier and Hamilton blaming the ‘tied pub’ model that they’re working under.

Marc Ferrier said: “News from the riviera. Yup, it’s nearly time. We, Ken Hamilton and I, are handing the keys back to the landlords.

We’d hoped to share the news differently but when an oversized To Let board goes up, well, I guess we should let you all know. 29th March will be our last hurrah. The staff all know of course, and they will all be tip top and excel at whatever path they take.

“So, from now until the end of March, pop in, say hi, say bye and for any prospective tenants, give me or Ken a shout and we’ll steer you right in terms of the lease/building/area/landlord and the like. Peace.”

Ken Hamilton said: “Just to add - we are so grateful to the Thornwood community for their support over the last 6 years. And the staff have also contributed hugely to creating a busy and welcoming community pub. Unfortunately the ‘tied pubs’ model with Heineken/ Star Pubs prevents us from running an effective business and we feel we have no option but to move aside.”

The Thornwood’s landlord is the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars group which has 270 pubs in Scotland and over 50 in the Glasgow area including 15 in the city centre.

The Thornwood on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1939. The pub looks a little different these days. | Glasgow City Archives

A ‘tied pub’ model means the tenant leases a pub from a business, such as a large brewery, and is required to buy their beer and occasionally other products from them. In return they may pay a lower than usual rent and receive other support from the pub-owning business.

The pair, along with Fraser Hamilton joined forces with Julie Lin to open Gaga on Dumbarton Road in 2021, the restaurant has recently been recognised by the Michelin Guide.