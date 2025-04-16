Scran Awards 2025: Nominate the best Scottish pub & most sustainable business

The Scotsman’s Scran Awards will take place in June, and with some returning categories in which to celebrate our food and drink industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman Scran Awards are back, and as well as a host of new categories, including the best Scottish pub, there are also some returning categories including the sustainability award.

There are 16 categories in the 2025 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scran Awards 2024 winners | john devlin

Anyone can nominate their favourite local restaurant, chef, whisky, newcomer and hotel and cocktail bar now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape Scotland’s food and drink scene.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the Year, Scottish Chef of the Year and Best Street Food. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

The best Scottish pub award acknowledges and celebrates an authentic Scottish pub that stands out for its exceptional atmosphere, quality drinks, and welcoming service. This venue combines great hospitality with a vibrant setting, offering a diverse selection of beverages and creating an unforgettable experience for customers, making it a standout in the community. We want to hear about the pub’s location and history; its menu and use of Scottish produce; highlights and achievements; the impact the pub has had on the sector, employees, the wider community and what makes the pub stand out.

We are also welcoming the return of the sustainability award, which last year was won by Bruichladdich Distillery. In 2020, Bruichladdich became the first Scotch whisky company in the world to be B Corp certified, and the first whisky and gin distillery in Europe to be recognised for balancing profit and purpose. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, receiving a new Impact Score of 100.7 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruichladdich Distillery won the Scran Awards sustainability award in 2024 | Bruichladdich

To be in with a chance of winning this award this year, we want to hear from an organisation or individual that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.