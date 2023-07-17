Can you guess where the happiest place to live in Scotland is? New research reveals the happiest (and least happy) places to live here with a major city coming in last place.

Research by Glint has revealed the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Scotland. It based this data on the best and worst places to purchase a house in the UK using life satisfaction as a key metric - the life satisfaction information was obtained from the UK Office of National Statistics as a measurement of happiness.

The review found that Orkney was Scotland’s happiest location with a life satisfaction score of 9.2 out of 10, Argyll and Bute and the Highlands came in joint second with 7.7 out of 10. Other areas, however, like North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and West Lothian, did not do as well as the three had life satisfaction scores of 7.1 out of 10.

Here are the 10 happiest places to live in Scotland that, by the way, have a few entries that coincide with the cheapest places to build properties in Scotland – so why not live a life of wealth defined by economics and happiness?

1 . Orkney Orkney, the archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland, takes first place with a life satisfaction score of 8.2 out of 10. Photo: Claire Pegrum via Geograph / WikiComms

2 . Argyll and Bute Argyll and Bute takes second place with a life satisfaction score of 7.7 out of 10. Photo: via WikiCommons

3 . Highlands The famous Scottish Highlands comes in at joint second as it also has a score of 7.7 out of 10. Photo: BIG ALBERT via Flickr

4 . Dumfries and Galloway Just a tiny bit less happy than the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway has a life satisfaction score of 7.6 out of 10. Photo: Kent Clark via Flickr