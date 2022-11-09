Scotland named UK’s cheapest place to build: 10 most affordable Scottish areas for new build properties
Scotland has been crowned the number one most affordable UK country to build and here are the 10 cheapest areas to choose from.
According to a new study by mortgage experts at Money.Co.Uk, Scotland is the most affordable country for a new build house in the UK followed by Wales in second place and then England at third. Based on data accumulated up to April 2022, the average price for a new build in Scotland sits at £291,258.53 while this sits at a whopping £404,587.05 in England.
But where in Scotland has the most affordable new build properties? Here are the top ten cheapest areas for new builds and how much they cost.
