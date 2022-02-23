And, with a spotlight on staycations after everything that’s happened, many will be flocking to Scotland’s sandy coasts.
Here are the Scottish beaches with the highest number of searches on Google over the last 12 months, as curated by holiday search engine Holidu.
1. Portobello Beach
Taking the crown for most-searched beach is of course Portobello in Edinburgh, with 12,100 Googles a month. Locals and tourists alike flock to it as soon as the sun comes out, and even on a grey day it is a pleasant stroll. With its expanse of golden sands and promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and ice cream stalls, there's no wonder it's so popular.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Luskentyre beach
Heaven on Earth can be found no farther than the Isle of Harris. Luskentyre beach comes second on our list with 8,100 monthly searches, and it's not hard to see why. White sand and crystal clear waters are enhanced by beautiful mountain views in this little spot of the Caribbean in Scotland. The water is a bit colder, though.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Sandwood Bay
The wild and unspoiled Sandwood Bay has often been named the most beautiful beach in Britain. Located in Kinlochbervie in the north west coast of Scotland, it is backed by huge sand dunes and a freshwater loch. It has received on average 6,600 searches a month.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Camusdarach beach
Camusdarach Beach is an arc of white, glistening sand and clear water with unrivalled views of the Isle of Skye, Rum and Eigg. It has received 5,400 searches per month, and is popular for swimming, rock pooling, or relaxing walks.
Photo: Claire Satera via Unsplash