Who doesn’t love a relaxing holiday away from home?

Lockdown restrictions have meant we have been unable to take a much needed break away for nigh on 14 months but, with Scotland gradually opening up again, many of us are looking to get away from home and bask in luxury to recharge those batteries.

So why not take some inspiration from our list of luxury hotels and book yourself a tranquil few days away in five star comfort?

Without further ado, here are 10 of the most highly rated Scottish hotels available to book on popular holiday site Booking.com.

1. 21212 - Edinburgh Rated 9.5 by booking.com users, 21212 in Royal Terrace, Edinburgh, features a stunning restaurant, flat screen TVs in each room and comes highly recommend due to its fabulous staff and the service they provide. Photo: Booking.com Buy photo

2. Trump MacLeod House & Lodge - Balmedie Trump MacLeod House & Lodge in Balmedie comes in at an impressive 9.5 rating. Boasting luxury accommodation, dining, and a championship 18-hole golf course, you can also take advantage of the private beach access. Comes complete with underfloor heating in the bathrooms. Photo: Booking.com Buy photo

3. The Balmoral Hotel - Edinburgh The Balmoral Hotel, located on Princes Street, in Edinburgh, is a five star hotel that is perfect for a spa getaway. It also comes complete with a Michelin star restaurant, a pool, a sauna and a Turkish steam room. Photo: Booking.com Buy photo

4. Cheval Old Town Chambers - Edinburgh Cheval Old Town Chambers in Roxburgh's Court, Edinburgh, is a 9.4 rated five star set of apartments that offer beautiful views of Edinburgh and a open plan fully fitted kitchen, a dining and living area, a cinema TV system and luxury bathrooms. Photo: Booking.com Buy photo