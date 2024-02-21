The Highland retreat of Creag na h-lolaire (Gaelic for 'rock of the eagle') is named after the rare white-tailed sea eagles that can be seen swooping in the skies above its location looking over Loch Shieldaig.

It's a unique place to stay, designed by award-winning architects from sustainable materials and featuring floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows to make the most of the eye-popping views.

From the Northern Lights to local wildlife - you'll not miss a thing happening outside whether you are sitting down for dinner or having a drink on the terrace.

Sleeping up to four guests, there are two bedrooms - one kingsize and one that can be either a kingsize or twin - two bathrooms featuring a freestanding bathtub and a rainfall shower, a living space with wood burner and underfloor heating, and a well-equipped kitchen

And if you can tear yourself from the views, there is plenty to enjoy in the surrounding Torridon area of the West Highlands - from Munro bashing and coastal walks, to water sports and local restaurants.

You can book Creag na h-lolaire at www.hostunusual.com

