Incredible holiday ideas for Scotland, from Glencoe to St Andrews, Edingburgh, Glasgow, and The Outer Hebrides (Isle of Lewis pictured)

Scotland holiday ideas: 10 amazing things to do in Scotland, from Edinburgh to St Andrews to the Northern Lights

If you’re planning a holiday in Scotland, here are some of the best places to add to your bucket list.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 14th January 2022, 5:04 pm

Whether you plan on Island Hopping in the Inner and Outer Hebrides, looking out for the Northern Lights, travelling the North Coast 500 trail, or having a campervan adventureScotland has so much to offer for a holiday.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Explore the beautiful Inner and Outer Hebrides

We could write a whole article of reasons to visit the extraordinary Inner and Outer Hebrides (and we have). From the Fairy Pools and the colourful Portree houses of Skye, to the remote and unspoiled Isles of Lewis and Harris, home to the otherworldly Luskentyre Beach. Take a flight to Stornaway or hop on a CalMac ferry and have your own adventure among the isles.

Photo: Getty Images via Canva Pro

2. Hike or ski in the Caingorms National Park

The Cairngorms is the UK's largest national park, and one of its wildest. Found in the heart of Scotland, it is home to the mighty Cairngorm mountain range, 55 munros, and endless natural beauty. You can go skiing at one of its three resort, including Cainrgorm Mountain itself, take a walk through the breathtaking scenery, and see the UK's only wild reindeer herd.

Photo: Getty Images

3. The North Coast 500

The North Coast 500 is described as Scotland's ultimate roadtrip. It is a circular route around the North Highlands, where you can escape to unspoiled beaches, striking mountain landscapes, and breathtaking lochs. There is so much to do on this trail, and many ways to do it - see northcoast500.com

Photo: Getty Images

4. Have a city break in Edinburgh or Glasgow

As well as beautiful natural scenery, Scotland has some of the best cities in the world. Have a city break in Glasgow, alive with culture, stunning architecture and the friendliest people. Or try the Capital, Edinburgh, with its world famous castle, Arthur's Seat, and charming Old Town.

Photo: Getty Images

