North Coast 500 Scotland: The 11 best stops on popular driving route
It’s been hailed as Scotland’s answer to Route 66, but what are the best things to do on the North Coast 500 route?
Holidays abroad seem uncertain this year, but there’s a beautiful world out there on our doorstep. And it’s ripe for a roadtrip.
The North Coast 500 offers hundreds of miles of rugged coastlines, rolling countryside, striking lochs and majestic mountain ranges.
"It is a special place where people will be able find tranquillity, restore their wellbeing and refresh after lockdown,” says Tom Campbell, executive chair of North Coast 500 Ltd.
“Every corner offers wild, rugged and varied landscapes that encourage visitors to take their time to appreciate, explore away from the beaten track and focus on wellbeing experiences, such as walking, hiking and swimming, as part of their travels.”
But be warned, locals have told of “big holes in huge sections” and “suspension-destroying” potholes on the 519-mile tourist trail.
As many consider a staycation this year, we asked hospitality owners across the route about their recommendations of places to stop and things to do.
Contributions came from the Dornoch Castle Hotel, The Torridon, Mackays Hotel, Attadale Gardens, The Storehouse and Links House Hotel.
