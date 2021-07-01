1. Isle of Arran

It's not quite a part of the Hebrides, but the Isle of Arran is a worthy destination. Its dramatic mountains and beautiful beaches are home to wildlife like red squirrels, eagles, basking sharks, otters and seals. The Machrie Moor Standing Stones offer a glimpse into its prehistoric past, and the Arran Distillery is a must for whisky connoisseurs. Hop from Ardrossan on the mainland over to Arran and then north to Claonaig on the Kintyre peninsula (£7pp).

Photo: Getty Images via Canva Pro