When it comes to summer holiday, a seaside setting comes at the top of many people’s wishlists.
Scotland has over 6,000 miles of coastline which are the setting for some of the country’s best hotels perfect for a summer staycation.
From small inns to 5-star retreats, here are the 13 best according to reviewers on www.booking.com.
1. The Glenmorangie House
The Glenmorangie House is set in Tain, 25 miles north of Inverness on the north east coast of Scotland, and features a garden, a terrace and its own private beach. As the name suggests, the famous Glenmorangie Distillery is just up the road.
2. Seamill House Hotel
Set in the coastal village of the same name, Seamill House Hotel is a perfect base for exploring the pretty Ayrshire coastline, with Ardneil Bay Beach just a short walk away.
3. Trump MacLeod House & Lodge
The Tump MacLeod & Lodge is a five-star getaway on the Aberdeenshire coast with panoramic views of the North Sea, which includes a championship 18-hole golf course. Balmedie Beach is a short distance away.
4. Machrie Hotel and Golf Links
Sitting on the coast just outside Port Ellen on the Isle of Islay, the 4-star Machrie Hotel & Golf Links is another great option for golfers. As well as an 18-hole championship course, there is also a 6-hole par 3 'Wee Course', a driving range, and White Hart Beach is just 150 yards away.
