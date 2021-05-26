4. Machrie Hotel and Golf Links

Sitting on the coast just outside Port Ellen on the Isle of Islay, the 4-star Machrie Hotel & Golf Links is another great option for golfers. As well as an 18-hole championship course, there is also a 6-hole par 3 'Wee Course', a driving range, and White Hart Beach is just 150 yards away.

Photo: www.booking.com