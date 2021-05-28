A few of the incredible wild swimming staycations available in Scotland.

Wild swimming Scotland: 10 perfect places to stay for those who love going for an outdoor dip

Will swimming has never been more popular, with plenty of people taking up the often-bracing activity over lockdown.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:46 pm

The least pleasant aspect of swimming outdoors in Scotland (other than the weather) is the often uncomfortable journey back home and the inevitable long wait for a hot shower.

So what could be better than having a cosy getaway close by to head to straight after your dip?

Here are 10 great places for a staycation with amazing wild swimming on their doorsteps.

1. Loch Melfort Hotel

The Loch Melfort Hotel is positioned right on the banks of the stunning sea loch and even offers special packages for wild swimmers, including extra towels and drying facilities.

Photo: www.booking.com

2. Linnhe Lochside Holidays

Linnhe Lochside Holidays offer a range of self catering options on the banks of Loch Linnhe, perfect for a morning, lunchtime or evening dip.

Photo: www.booking.com

3. Lochview Guesthouse

Loch Achilty, in the Highlands, is known as one of the best wild swimming spots in Scotland and you can't stay much closer than at the lovely Lochview Guesthouse.

Photo: www.booking.com

4. Glenview Ben & Breakfast

Loch Lomond provides plenty of wild swimming options and the Glenview Bed & Breakfast is only a couple of minutes away from the banks in the quaint village of Luss, which even has its own beach.

Photo: www.booking.com

