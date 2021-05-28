Wild swimming Scotland: 10 perfect places to stay for those who love going for an outdoor dip
Will swimming has never been more popular, with plenty of people taking up the often-bracing activity over lockdown.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:46 pm
The least pleasant aspect of swimming outdoors in Scotland (other than the weather) is the often uncomfortable journey back home and the inevitable long wait for a hot shower.
So what could be better than having a cosy getaway close by to head to straight after your dip?
Here are 10 great places for a staycation with amazing wild swimming on their doorsteps.
