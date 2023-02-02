A new study revealed that the Isle of Skye is the number one location for romantic couples going camping in Scotland, and the following ten Skye locations are sure to inspire your next visit.

Valentine’s Day 2023 will arrive soon, and while there are many gorgeous romantic restaurants in Scotland or luxury hotels, sometimes it’s the simpler things in life that offer us the greatest (and most affordable) experiences.

New research conducted by GO Outdoors has ranked the best places in the UK for romantic camping and found that the Isle of Skye is the number one destination for couples camping in Scotland.

The Isle of Skye is based in the Highland council area of the country and recently the Highlands were put in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list, making it an ideal location for any couple seeking to enjoy breathtaking views together.

Here are 10 stunning natural locations from the Isle of Skye that will inspire you and your partner to visit for a camping trip this Valentine’s Day.

1 . Quiraing The Quiraing is a landslip situated to the north of the Isle of Skye in the 'Trotternish' area. After only a moderate two-mile hike you can reach the peak of this breathtaking location which offers stunning views of local mountains, lochs and even the seashore. Photo: 500px via Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Kilt Rock These ancient cliffs are composed of sea-weathered basalt columns that, with their multitude of colours, appear to resemble a kilt and its tartan for some. The cliffs' waterfall, Mealt Falls, sees a 55-metre drop into the sea. Photo: Peter Luxem via Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . The Skye Museum of Island Life The Skye Museum of Island Life stands on a hillside near the tip of the Isle of Skye's Trotternish Peninsula. It is an award-winning museum of seven thatched cottages that have been preserved to show what old Highland villages looked like over a century ago. Photo: nataliyahora via Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Sligachan If you have ever found a shop selling postcards of the Isle of Skye then it is likely you've already seen this location. Sligachan is located where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard and it is one of the quintessential views of the Isle of Skye that no visiting couple should miss. Photo: longtaildog via Canva Pro Photo Sales