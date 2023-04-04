It looks like a mixed bag of weather over the Easter weekend – but most people should see a bit of sun

Scotland will have mixed weather over the Easter weekend, according to forecasters.

The schools are already off and many of us are looking forward to the traditional four-day Easter weekend, from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Thousands of families will be hitting the road to take advantage of the bank holidays, enjoying all that Scotland has to offer.

Of course the weather doesn’t always play ball, although last year saw most of Scotland enjoy a spell of unseasonably warm weather over Easter (before snow inevitably arrived a few days later).

Here’s what you can expect this year, according to the weather forecasters.

Good Friday

Good Friday looks like being a decent day for weather – with most of Scotland enjoying plenty of blue skies and sunshine.

There are no clouds expected across the central belt, with temperatures in Edinburgh ranging from 1-11C, while the west will see temperatures reach as high as 15C.

There will be a few cloudy interludes in the north, including in Inverness where the temperatures will peak at around 13C, while Aberdeen will be slightly chillier at 9C.

And in the Borders you can expect extended sunny spells with temperatures ranging from 1-12C.

Easter Saturday

It will be another sunny day in Edinburgh on Saturday, with temperatures hotting up to 13C. Glasgow is also forecast to be clear, with temperatures peaking at 14C.

In fact, Saturday looks like being the best day of the long weekend weatherwise, with clear skies also forecast for the Highlands and temperatures of up to 15C, while there will only be a little cloud to spoil the fun in Aberdeen.

The Borders will also see a little cloud, but temperatures of 14C will make it a great day to be out-and-about.

Easter Sunday

Sunday will see the first rain of the weekend arrive in the west of Scotland, where light showers are expected in Glasgow – although temperatures remain pleasant at up to 14C.

The rain won’t make it to Edinburgh but cloud will become heavier throughout the day, while both north and south Scotland will enjoy better weather – with sunny intervals in both the Borders and the Highlands, and respective high temperatures of 14C and 16C respectively.

Easter Monday

The rain that arrived in the west on Sunday will extend across Scotland on Easter Monday.