Scotland's weather: 12 pictures as snow and cold snap hits in Scotland

Temperatures of minus 15 could hit Scotland amid a cold snap that has brought snow and ice to much of the country.

More than 10cm of snow fell in parts of northern Scotland on Monday and 20cm of snow could fall later in the week as a cold snap brings snow, ice, wind and rain.

Temperatures dipped to minus 7.6C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Monday night and the small hamlet was covered in 12cm of snow, more than anywhere else in the UK.

Tuesday could be the coldest night of the year so far with weather warnings in place until the end of the week.

Schools in Aberdeenshire were given delayed starts amid some closures announced by the council with multiple reports of lorries, cars and buses stuck on snow-covered roads.

