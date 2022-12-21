If you fancy taking a road trip then these are the routes that will leave you awestruck by their beauty.

With nearly half (48 percent) of the nation planning to take at least two road trips this festive season, new research has revealed the country’s most awe-inspiring, breath-taking and peaceful routes to experience by car.

The study commissioned by online car hire company Drivalia also found that 59 per cent of drivers prefer to take a scenic route to their destination rather than a boring motorway.

When it comes to the ingredients of a perfect road trip, snacks for the journey (57 per cent), great company (49 per cent), a fantastic playlist to listen to (46 per cent) and stopping at a pub for lunch (42 per cent) would all feature.

Stopping to break the journey up (41 per cent), having someone to share the driving with (38 per cent), a flask of tea or coffee (35 per cent) and a camera to capture amazing scenery (34 per cent) are also must haves.

A spokesperson for Drivalia said: “The UK is an amazing place to travel with so many beautiful driving routes on our doorstep. From the amazing rugged beauty of Scotland, the outstanding vistas of Wales, iconic backdrops in Northern Ireland and the wonderful journeys that stretch across the rolling scenery of England, the research shows that there are an abundance of beautiful places to stop, take a breath and enjoy the wonderful peace when driving around the country."

So here are the best routes to take where the journey will be as stunning as the destination.

1. Kendal to Keswick Topping the poll is a stunning route in the Lake District. Following the A591 and stretching for 30 miles, Kendal to Keswick takes in some exceptional scenery including views of Lakeland fells and the banks of Windermere. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Loch Lomond to Glencoe Coming second is the scenic route from Loch Lomond to Glencoe, taking in the stunning Argyll Forest Park, Loch Tulla and Loch Ba. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. The Coastal Way Taking in the beautiful and rugged coastline of Wales, the Coastal Way took the bronze medal in the survey. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Snake Pass Named after its twisting road, Snake Pass is one of the best known mountain roads in England, with the A57 road stretching from Glossop to Sheffield. It’s a popular driving route with incredible views and came fourth in the survey. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales