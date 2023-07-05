The Falls of Glomach were ranked Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ waterfall but there are many more incredible Scottish waterfalls on offer.
Here is our pick of 13 beautiful Scottish waterfalls that are worth a visit.
1. Mealt Falls, Skye
This magical waterfall tips itself over the cliffs of Kilt Rock on the Isle of Skye. It falls from the Mealt Loch to the Sound of Raasay below. Local legend has it that mermaids wait at the bottom of the falls to either greet you or eat you. This is a windy spot in winter so be careful. Photo: via Pixabay
2. Steall Falls, Glen Nevis
In the middle reaches of Glen Nevis are the Polldubh Falls but even more impressive are the mighty Steall Falls which cascade down 393 feet from the mountains of the Mamores. To get there you have to brave it across a three-wire bridge over the river. Photo: Andreas Gerhardinger via Canva Pro
3. Loup of Fintry
This waterfall is located on the River Endrick roughly 2 miles to the east of Fintry village and 17 miles away from Stirling city. The Scots word “loup” means “leap” and it is given in honour of those who visit the waterfall to leap over the rock’s edge. Photo: ian_woodhead1 on Flickr
4. Falls of Bruar, Perthshire
There are a number of powerful waterfalls at this famous spot near Blair Atholl favoured since the 18th century. Robert Burns campaigned to have the “lofty firs and ashes cool” to surround the falls and they still adorn these stunning waterfalls today. Photo: espy3008 via Canva Pro