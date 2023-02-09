2 . The Old Course at St Andrews

According to UNESCO criteria, a site qualifies for World Heritage status if the site is “directly or tangibly associated with events or living traditions, with ideas, or with beliefs… of outstanding universal significance.” Fervent followers of golf might argue that their game is of “universal significance” - and like it or loathe it, the game is a living tradition of huge significance to many. St Andrews is widely believed to be the oldest course in the world and is referred to affectionately by players of the game the world over as the “Home of golf”. The sport is believed to have first been played on the lush patch of Fife coast in the 15th century and has become the site of some of the game’s most iconic moments.

Photo: Noah Jurik via WikiCommons