There are over 900 islands off the coast of Scotland, 88 of which are populated – with around 50 per cent of those having less than 100 people living on them.

Containing everything from perfect white sand beaches and jagged mountain ranges, to pristine lochs and some of the finest wildlife Scotland has to offer, every island has a different atmosphere and unique history.

From the remote St Kilda to the easily-accessed Arran, there’s an island for every occasion.

We asked you on our Facebook page for your favourite island getaways.

Here are 14 of the most popular.

1. Arran Known for being 'Scotland in miniature' and one of the most easily accessible islands from central Scotland, Peter Saliba's choice is the largest island in the Firth of Clyde.

2. Iona Christina Taylor's dream island is best known for its abbey and is easily accessible from nearby Mull.

3. South Ronaldsay Neil James Anderson's favourite is the fourth largest island in the Orkneys, where the main village of St Margaret's Hope is named after Margaret, Maid of Norway and heir to the Scottish throne, who died there.

4. Jura One of the most sparsely populated of the Scottish islands, mountainous Jura only has around 200 permanent residents and is a favourite destination of Robin Ewan.