10 Recommended Isle of Skye locations: Skye crowned best for couple’s camping 2023

New research found that the Isle of Skye is the number one location for couples going camping in Scotland, so here are ten breathtaking Skye locations to inspire your next visit.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 2nd Feb 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

New research by GO Outdoors ranked the best places in the UK for romantic camping and crowned the Isle of Skye as the number one destination for couples camping in Scotland.

The Isle of Skye is based in the Highland council area and recently the Highlands were put in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list, making it an ideal location for any couple seeking to enjoy breathtaking scenery.

Here are ten beautiful natural locations from the Isle of Skye that will inspire you and your partner to visit for a camping trip.

The Quiraing is a landslip situated to the north of the Isle of Skye in the 'Trotternish' area. After only a moderate two-mile hike you can reach the peak of this breathtaking location which offers stunning views of local mountains, lochs and even the seashore.

1. Quiraing

The Quiraing is a landslip situated to the north of the Isle of Skye in the 'Trotternish' area. After only a moderate two-mile hike you can reach the peak of this breathtaking location which offers stunning views of local mountains, lochs and even the seashore.

These ancient cliffs are composed of sea-weathered basalt columns that, with their multitude of colours, appear to resemble a kilt and its tartan for some. The cliffs' waterfall, Mealt Falls, sees a 55-metre drop into the sea.

2. Kilt Rock

These ancient cliffs are composed of sea-weathered basalt columns that, with their multitude of colours, appear to resemble a kilt and its tartan for some. The cliffs' waterfall, Mealt Falls, sees a 55-metre drop into the sea.

The Skye Museum of Island Life stands on a hillside near the tip of the Isle of Skye's Trotternish Peninsula. It is an award-winning museum of seven thatched cottages that have been preserved to show what old Highland villages looked like over a century ago.

3. The Skye Museum of Island Life

The Skye Museum of Island Life stands on a hillside near the tip of the Isle of Skye's Trotternish Peninsula. It is an award-winning museum of seven thatched cottages that have been preserved to show what old Highland villages looked like over a century ago.

If you have ever found a shop selling postcards of the Isle of Skye then it is likely you've already seen this location. Sligachan is located where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard and it is one of the quintessential views of the Isle of Skye that no visiting couple should miss.

4. Sligachan

If you have ever found a shop selling postcards of the Isle of Skye then it is likely you've already seen this location. Sligachan is located where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard and it is one of the quintessential views of the Isle of Skye that no visiting couple should miss.

