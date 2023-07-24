New research found that the Isle of Skye is the number one location for couples going camping in Scotland, so here are ten breathtaking Skye locations to inspire your next visit.
New research by GO Outdoors ranked the best places in the UK for romantic camping and crowned the Isle of Skye as the number one destination for couples camping in Scotland.
Here are ten beautiful natural locations from the Isle of Skye that will inspire you and your partner to visit for a camping trip.
1. Quiraing
The Quiraing is a landslip situated to the north of the Isle of Skye in the 'Trotternish' area. After only a moderate two-mile hike you can reach the peak of this breathtaking location which offers stunning views of local mountains, lochs and even the seashore. Photo: 500px via Canva Pro
2. Kilt Rock
These ancient cliffs are composed of sea-weathered basalt columns that, with their multitude of colours, appear to resemble a kilt and its tartan for some. The cliffs' waterfall, Mealt Falls, sees a 55-metre drop into the sea. Photo: Peter Luxem via Canva Pro
3. The Skye Museum of Island Life
The Skye Museum of Island Life stands on a hillside near the tip of the Isle of Skye's Trotternish Peninsula. It is an award-winning museum of seven thatched cottages that have been preserved to show what old Highland villages looked like over a century ago. Photo: nataliyahora via Canva Pro
4. Sligachan
If you have ever found a shop selling postcards of the Isle of Skye then it is likely you've already seen this location. Sligachan is located where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard and it is one of the quintessential views of the Isle of Skye that no visiting couple should miss. Photo: longtaildog via Canva Pro