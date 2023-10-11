The Face Planner's owner, Emma Dobbie, on her new Scottish Italian skincare brand

The Face Planner products

Emma Dobbie, owner of a new skincare brand, The Face Planner, tells us about her business.

Tell us about The Face Planner

In 2020, I slowed down in my busy career in finance in New York to think about what was important. I always had an entrepreneurial itch and a passion for skincare. I felt if I could build a business selling a product that I felt passionate about, I would be able to make it a success. I’d watched my family whisky business, Isle of Raasay Distillery, develop with a focus on provenance. We have a family estate in Tuscany and I felt inspired to bring a slice of this magical place to customers by sourcing ingredients there. I was also getting ready for my wedding in April 2022 and couldn’t find a simple and effective skincare plan. I joined forces with dermatologist Dr. Catherine Borysiewicz to develop the six individual products and plans and launched in early 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Dobbie of The Face Planner

What's your background?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was born and raised in Edinburgh until the age of 17 when I went to University in Bristol and studied Politics and Spanish. I’ve lived and worked in Madrid, London and New York, and for Citibank for nine years before taking the leap.

Which is the hero product?

The Super Hydrator, with a complex of double-level hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and tetrapeptide-9 to hydrate and brighten.

What’s in the pipeline?

We work with a fantastic lab in Italy that is pioneering in using plant extracts to treat skin conditions. We’re finding ways to use byproducts from the olive oil and wine production processes at our Italian estate. The original 1804 olive press and mill are still in place and we produce cold-pressed unrefined extra virgin olive oil every year. It’s one of the world’s best kept beauty secrets. Greek Olympians bathed in olive oil, Roman kings were anointed in it, and queens and Egyptian royalty applied it as an early anti-ageing solution. Sophia Loren famously added a few capfulls to her bath.

Any other Italian ingredients?

Olives, lavender, citrus fruits and grape varieties for wine, among others. By incorporating the knowledge of Borysiewicz, we complement these with active ingredients, such as hyaluronic and lactic acid. I aim to develop the Italian link further by offering retreats at our brand home. Our first is sold out.

Tell us about the packaging/smells?